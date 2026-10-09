Bonjour! San Diego International to add nonstop Paris flights In May 2027

Beginning next May, Air France will launch nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The service, starting May 3, 2027, will operate three times weekly on an Airbus A350, connecting San Diego and Paris on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Air France will be the eighth international airline serving SAN.

"Demand for travel between San Diego and Europe continues to grow, and this new nonstop service to Paris will provide travelers with more convenient access to one of the world's most popular destinations and connections throughout Europe," said Atif Saeed, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "It will also strengthen business and economic ties between Southern California and France by expanding opportunities for business travelers and connecting our region more directly with French industries and markets."

According to the airport authority, San Diego is the largest U.S. market without nonstop service to Paris, and demand between San Diego and Paris continues to grow, increasing 14% this year compared with 2025.

"San Diego is a market with tremendous potential, and we are pleased to build on the growing demand for transatlantic travel and introduce a new direct connection to Paris," said Nicolas Hénin, SVP of North America, Air France-KLM. "This new route will offer travelers in Southern California even greater choice and convenient access to Paris, Europe and beyond through our global network. This addition reinforces our confidence in the San Diego market and our commitment to expanding connectivity between North America and Europe."

The new route will become SAN's 90th nonstop destination and will bring the airport's total number of nonstop European destinations to four, joining Amsterdam, London and Munich.

"Having traveled internationally to strengthen San Diego's relationships with cities around the world, including my recent visit to Paris, I've seen firsthand the opportunities these connections can create," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "This new nonstop flight is about more than making travel easier. It's about bringing more visitors to San Diego, supporting our tourism industry, opening doors for local businesses and strengthening our economic ties with France and Europe."