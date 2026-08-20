Navy Region Southwest welcomes new commander in Coronado ceremony

Rear Adm. David J. Faehnle took command of Navy Region Southwest Thursday during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Base Coronado.

Faehnle relieved Rear Adm. Rich Jarrett during the 10 a.m. ceremony Thursday at Pier Oscar, formally transferring leadership of the Navy's shore operations in the southwestern United States, according to Navy Region Southwest.

Faehnle most recently served as commandant of Naval District Washington. As commander of Navy Region Southwest, he will oversee base operating support, environmental management, port and airfield services, security and quality-of-life programs for military personnel and their families, according to the Navy.

Jarrett is completing a tour during which the command worked to enhance shore readiness, improve fleet support services and strengthen community partnerships, Navy officials said.

Under Jarrett's leadership, Navy Region Southwest provided support across 10 naval installations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.

Navy Region Southwest provides oversight and shore support to naval installations throughout the southwestern United States.