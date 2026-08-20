San Diego State welcomes record number of students for 5th straight year

For the fifth consecutive year, San Diego State University is preparing to welcome a record number of students across its campuses — more than 46,000 — it was announced today.

Classes begin Monday at SDSU's main campus in San Diego, SDSU Imperial Valley and SDSU Global Campus, the university's online degree and professional certificate program.

The official number will be confirmed following the university's spring 2026 census in February.

Highlights include more than 6,700 first-year students and more than 4,000 transfer students joining the university. The incoming class was selected from more than 124,000 applications, the largest applicant pool in university history, a university statement read.

Additionally, university leadership said SDSU is trending towards record graduation rates, which will be officially announced in October.