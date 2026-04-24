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Public Safety

Cal Fire to suspend burn permits in San Diego County

By City News Service
Published April 24, 2026 at 8:31 AM PDT
A logo on a Cal Fire vehicle is shown on Aug. 10, 2023. Ramona, Calif.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A logo on a Cal Fire vehicle is shown on Aug. 10, 2023. Ramona, Calif.

Cal Fire officials today announced the suspension of all residential outdoor burn permits across San Diego County beginning next month.

The suspension takes effect at 8 a.m. May 1, which includes all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. Fire officials said significant vegetation growth across the region, rising temperatures, low humidity and seasonal winds prompted the suspension.

"With the continued trend of earlier and more intense fire seasons, suspending burn permits is a crucial step to safeguard our communities and resources during this critical period," Cal Fire Unit and Fire Chief Tony Mecham said in a statement.

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The department said they may issue restricted temporary burning permits for essential reasons related to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

During the suspension, Cal Fire advised taking action by maintaining at least 100 feet of "Defensible Space" around every home and building and making evacuation plans.

The following are tips to help prepare homes and property:

— clear all dead and/or dying vegetation within 100 feet of all structures;

— landscape with fire-resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover and;

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— find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris, like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.

The suspension of burn permits does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

Since Jan. 1, firefighters across the state have responded to around 840 wildfires, Cal Fire reported.

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Public Safety San Diego

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