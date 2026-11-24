S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. A new Kumeyaay art exhibit opens in Bonita. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. The Bonita museum and Cultural Center is now home to a permanent Kumeyaay art exhibit. It's curated and designed by Kumeyaay historians , artists and storytellers. I'm joined now by Stan Rodriguez. He's a professor , cultural practitioner and Kumeyaay linguist. Stan , welcome back to the show.

S2: Thank you.

S1: And also with us is Heather Galiano. She is the indigenous culture educator and education coordinator at the museum. Heather , it's good to have you here , too.

S3: Thank you.

S1: So , Heather , I mean , how did this exhibit first come to be? Yeah.

S3: Yeah. So the museum , um , unfortunately , had a very small , um , little Kumeyaay exhibit , and we definitely had been wanting to expand on that. And when I showed up at the museum , I was there as an intern for museum studies , and I talked to them about moving forward with a permanent exhibit in a way that was respectful and intentional , and everyone was on board with that. And so that's when we started reaching out to Mike Conley , to Doctor Stanley , and then later on Johnny Bear Contreras as well.

S1: Yes , yes , I've met all great folks. Now , you mentioned wanting to approach it in a way that was respectful and intentional. Um , you wanted to take a decolonized approach to making this exhibit. Why was that important? Yes.

S3: Yes. Because , um , it would be the easier route to just do some research and put something on the wall. But when we at the museum , we are a cultural center and a big foundation of , you know , the Sweetwater Valley for our community are the Kumeyaay. So if we are going to have the Kumeyaay in the museum , we're going to do it the right way. We're going to build relationships , build relationships , get to know the Kumeyaay , get to know Doctor Stanley , Mike Conley. Um , let them know what we want to do. We asked them , you know , this is what we think we want to do. They said , this is what we would like to see in the museum. And we took that and really went with it and took that time to foster those relationships. Um , earn trust and learn from the community.

S1: And , Doctor Stanley , how did you get involved?

S2: I was contacted by the uh , Bonita museum , and , uh , I met with Mike Conley and Johnny Beers and Travis , and we were discussing what your vision was , what you wanted to do and what we could do. And I was really excited by it.

S1: All right. And how did you bring your your language expertise to this project?

S2: Some of the things that the museum wanted in order to continue with decolonization , using our language , using our creation history story , many different things. So , um , it was really exciting to be able to give that input. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. You know , the Kumeyaay people have stewarded the Sweetwater Valley since time immemorial. Can you walk us through that historical relationship and the Kumeyaay deep connection to the valley?

S2: For other people , the Kumeyaay people were people. The islands , the ocean , the coast , the valleys , the and mountains of desert , parts of the Colorado River , and parts of the Sea of Cortez. So our people always traveled. We have our , uh , permanent villages. But people would go from one place to another and come into Sweetwater and the valleys out there harvesting , uh , acorns with arrows or other foodstuffs , hunting , going to the coast , gathering salt , among other things , and trading. So there was a lot of movement going on right now , today without uh , and we had our own freeways. So people were constantly coming and going. It was very common to see someone from the desert visiting on the coast , or somebody from the coast out on the Colorado River , you know , or people knew all of those different ecosystems. Heather.

S1: Heather. I mean , how does the exhibit depict that important history and the Kumeyaay connection to the water?

S3: So with our exhibit , it's a living exhibit. And so within that , it starts with a map that shows the Kumeyaay names for villages and locations in San Diego and down to Mexico. And then it goes into that creation story with the ants and the hill. And throughout the exhibit it will be changing and new modules will be coming in. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. And the exhibit opened this past Saturday at the museum. What was the reception like? How was it received?

S3: It was really positive , I think. Um , it was super exciting because we had been working on this project for so long , and so many people knew about what we were doing and the way we were approaching it. Um , there was a lot of excitement behind it , and it was great because we had our bird singers. There were dancers. Um , a lot of Kumeyaay , a lot of educators in the community , a lot of other museums coming in to support as well , and it was a very positive experience.

S1: And Stan , what did you feel?

S2: Well I'm excited. I'm excited about the exhibit , and I'm excited to see that it is going to grow as people learn and learn more and learn more , and people will learn more about the history of our people.

S1: Yeah , I paint the picture for us. I mean , when when someone walks into the museum , what can they see here or feel? I mean , what is it like?

S3: So when they walk in the museum , I'll. I'll answer this one.

S4: You're like , I got this one. All right.

S3: So when they walk the museum , um , we are a smaller museum. So having utilizing the space as much as we can. And when they walk in , you'll be able to see that map which leads into this exhibit and see about the astrology and creation story. A beautiful picture of women in the coast fishing and , um , a lot of that. That's kind of your introduction to the museum. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. I mean , how does this exhibit align with the the Bonita museum's mission?

S3: So we , we talk about the history of the Sweetwater Valley and the South Bay in San Diego. And the foundation of our history are the Kumeyaay. And that's why it was so important to us to make sure that we did this exhibit right , and that we would be able to support Kumeyaay artists and scholars , and that the school tours when they come in and our community , when they come in , they have a point of view of the Kumeyaay that you wouldn't get at any other museum and that , um , every time they come , they would see something new and learn something new.

S1: And , Stan , what do you think? You know , people miss about the story of the Kumeyaay people in the valley? I mean , what do you want new generations to learn more about.

S2: I'm glad you brought that up , because people don't know very much about whom you are , and this is an excellent opportunity to learn about the history , the culture , um , of the land , the people , the area. And , um , having Bonita museum do this , they , along with the museum of Us are really stepping forward and , um , showing the general public about the original inhabitants here and telling the story to a native lens. And I think that is important.

S1: You know , and it's also meant to be a year round educational resource. So how are you hoping students engage with the exhibit?

S3: I'm really excited about that because I host the school tours , and we have so many schools that come into our museum. We provide free school tours and we're free museums , so we always get homeschool or traditional schools that come in. And I'm excited because kids are learning about the Kumeyaay history , so it's exciting to be able to show them Kumeyaay culture and Kumeyaay today , because we do get a lot of people that come in and say , oh , are the Kumeyaay still here? Well , yes , their community is thriving and , um , have a lot to show and teach the community.

S1: And I mean , it's also interactive too , right? You know , so kids can can touch and feel , um , why was that part of this important.

S3: Um , having that interaction? Touch is connecting. So for people to be able to touch the exhibit , for the kids to climb into the little cave that's there , um , it connects you more than just reading something off the wall. You be able to look and touch and really connect to it.

S1: And you mentioned this. This is going to be a living exhibit. So what's on display can change and evolve and all that jazz. So what other themes will you be exploring with this?

S3: So there's many different things that the opportunities are endless because it is constantly changing. And so with that , I know that there.

S2: Are also other cultures driven by the seasons. So what is happening in the spring is different than what's happening in the summer or fall? In winter. And by them seeing this , then they know this is what is happening here on this land and this is what's going on. So it's an excellent opportunity to teach.

S1: It's there's a season for everything. Exactly.

S2: Exactly. Yes.

S1: Yes. So what what is , um , like , what are some of the art and what some of the art that people can expect to see , like right now.

S3: So right now , um , we have this beautiful tapestry created by , uh , Priscilla , and it's the rabbit in the in the moon. And so that's one of the , that's the one piece that we have up on the wall. And then we have Johnny Bear's , um , installation as well , which would be there permanently. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. And your hopes for this exhibit stand.

S2: Um , I am hoping to , um , do a seminar , making a tulip boat and inviting the public to help.

S1: Now , what is that?

S2: Tulip boat is a traditional watercraft that we would use to navigate to the bay and open ocean anywhere where there's water. So it's made out of a tool which we harvest and , um , by lakes , ponds , and we can tie them into tubes that we tie together. It makes our watercraft and our people would even go hunting for whales on those. Oh , wow. So there's a lot of history with that. And I was taught by some people who were passed away , and they remember when they were younger seeing that. And the thing that they would say is they did not want this knowledge to die out. They wanted somebody to learn. So when we do this , we're helping to pass the knowledge on.

S1: And how can we continue to foreground Kumeyaay voices and stories?

S2: For myself , I would say get more opportunities to , um , do things like this. Have other , um , uh , events available for the general public.

S1: I've been speaking with Stan Rodriguez , professor , cultural practitioner and Kumeyaay linguist , and Heather Galiano. She is the indigenous culture educator at the Bonita museum and Cultural Center. You can check out the exhibit at the Bonita museum. It is open Wednesday through Saturday , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. we'll include more details on our website , KPBS. Stan. Heather , thank you so very much.

S2: Thank you.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

