S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. A new docu series airing on PBS looks at the history of crime and punishment in America. Will speak with the director. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. A new docu series from PBS explores how America understands justice. It traces the history of the American criminal justice system from the colonial era to now. And throughout that history , the enduring tension between vengeance and mercy. The series is called Crime and Punishment in America.

S2: Where we think about our history in terms of progress , but we have become consumed with practices of punishment.

S3: When I think about crime and punishment in America. I think that it says we are a very unforgiving country.

S4: We have to have a system that allows people to feel protected and safe.

S5: Have you committed a crime? Is that who you are for the rest of your life? How do you change if no one ever sees you before what you've done?

S1: Well , the series just made its KPBS premiere , and it's now streaming on KPBS plus and PBS apps. It's directed by Lynn Novick , who joins me now to talk about it. Welcome to Midday Edition , Lynn.

S6: Thank you so much for having me.

S1: Glad to have you here. So part one of your series takes us back to before America's revolutionary period , when public punishment was the norm. When and why did America shift towards the concept of penitentiary penitentiaries instead?

S6: Yeah , so this was really stunning to most of us working on the project. We didn't understand that before the revolution. If you committed a crime and were found guilty of that crime , you'd be taken out of the jail and punished in front of your friends and neighbors. And punishment was extremely harsh and physically brutal. So you could be maimed. You could be branded with a hot iron. You could have your ear cut off , you could even be executed. And most Americans , we understand , would have seen a public execution at some point in their lifetime , most of the colonists. And as the revolution happened and we've created this new nation based on , you know , the rights of man , there was a sense among many of our founding fathers that this brutal torturing of people in public was barbaric , was medieval , and was unworthy of this new country that was founded on people having rights. And so they decided to try and experiment , to create a place they called the penitentiary , where people would be sent for a period of time to reflect on what they had done wrong and repent , and to come back to society better than they went in. And , you know , I think at least I sort of thought , oh , there's always been prisons and there have always been situations where people would be held in custody , but not as punishment for regular crimes. That was an American idea. It quickly spread. So now it's become so baked in and we just assume it's always been here. But it hasn't. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. I mean , it's interesting to think about how America started this experiment of penitentiaries as a way to rehabilitate people. Um , and of course , now America is , you know , the world's leading incarcerate. How did that happen? Yeah.

S6: Yeah. You know , for most of our history , our incarceration rates were more or less flat. And then they just started jumping up really almost exponentially in the 70s , from the 70s to the early 2000. We just began incarcerating a lot more people. Much larger numbers for longer periods of time. And we spent our fourth episode. Our series is four episodes long , and the story is told chronologically , and the last episode covers this exact period that we're talking about right now. And there's no one easy answer. There are many factors that led into it , but the result was that we ended up with harsher laws , longer sentences , less parole and early release , and more and more activities being criminalized. And also we had a rise in violence and violent crime. So as the crime rate was going up , we were locking up more and more people. But when the crime rate started going down , which it started in the mid 90s , we didn't really change our way of going about punishment. That makes sense.

S1: I mean , and also it was never a fair system. Um , you explore how slave patrols , for example , used barbaric violence to punish enslaved people and then tried to justify that violence. Here's Bryan Stevenson , director of the Equal Justice Initiative , in the first episode of the series.

S7: I think the greatest evil of slavery in America was the narrative we created to justify enslavement , because people who enslaved other people didn't want to think of themselves as immoral or indecent or un-Christian. And so we created this false narrative where we said that black people aren't as good as white people , that black people are less evolved than white people.

S1: You know , earlier we mentioned how public punishment was the norm and so was the public spectacle of barbaric violence. I'm thinking about how lynchings were staged as events. They were advertised in the paper , photos were taken and put on postcards as families gathered to watch on a Sunday after church. The point was to spread racial terror. But how is that legacy , coupled with the legacy of creating false narratives to justify such violence , still entrenched in our justice system today?

S6: Yeah , it's a really , really painful subject for many people to even think about the fact that while on the one hand , we have a legal system that promises fairness and equal justice under the law , and then we have a parallel system that basically treated people without any of those rights and no expectation of equal justice under the law. And for most of our history , African Americans have not received equal justice from our justice system. And the epidemic of lynching that happened in this country after the Civil War was primarily targeted at people who had been formerly enslaved in their descendants , and literally thousands of people , as many as 4400 people , according to the Equal Justice Institute. Were lynched. And as you said , it was done. In front of large groups of people , often it was not hiding in the dark of night. And it was sort of a display of power and violence to maintain the social order. That's really what was going on there. It wasn't anything to do with justice at all. Mhm.

S1: Mhm. And , you know , this was happening well after reformers had decided moving punishment behind prison walls was the more humane thing to do. Um , if you will. So what does that tell us about who's suffering counted? Um , and , and as there was this push for more humane punishment.

S6: Well , I guess I would perhaps unpack that a little bit and say that the idea was that moving punishment behind the wall would be more humane. That's not actually how it turned out. For many people who were incarcerated. They were subjected to brutal punishments behind the wall when they didn't obey the rules of the prison , which involved forced labor and very regimented , strict , you know , expectations of behavior. So people were punished pretty brutally inside prisons. And that wasn't done in public. So a lot of people didn't know that was going on. So we have a propensity for violence and , um , harsh punishment of people that are deemed by whomever is making the decision , you know , less than human , not worthy and redeemable. You know , bad people , whatever words we want to use around it. So that's one set of problems , a serious one. And then we also have , in parallel , um , unrestrained mob violence , vigilantism. That's part of our history and that's been directed at many different people and groups over our history. Native Americans , Mexican Americans , um , Chinese immigrants , you know , any a whole range of people have been subjected to vigilantism. And then we have another thing which is also very important to sort of stop and think about , which is to be in a position of white supremacy across the Jim Crow South after reconstruction ended. And the epidemic of lynching that we were talking about is really part of that process. So these are all different , I would say , deeply disturbing parts of our history that we have to think about and try not to look away.

S1: On a philosophical level , why do you think our country has just gripped on to this system of punishment , if we know it is deeply flawed? Mhm.

S6: Mhm. Well , I don't know that. We know that it's deeply flawed. You and I might or you I mean I'm not going to disagree with you. I'm just , I think that we don't have consensus about much of this. And I think that's because different people feel differently about these really hard human problems. So if you're someone who's been fortunate enough not to have to ever be caught up in the criminal justice system , and you don't know anyone who has. You might not be worrying about it too much or you might be feeling. And many people do that. Most people who are incarcerated have done something really terrible and they deserve to be there. So I think , you know , for better and for worse , we have a wide range of opinions and experiences that shape our opinions and also input information from the media , you know , telling us what's happening and whether crime is going up or down , and that we should be afraid. So I fear that this is a very polarizing topic because we don't have shared reality , you know , basis. We don't we don't have shared understanding of what the situation is , let alone whether how much fixing it needs. But I really hope our film will provide a different framework for the conversation that I think we need to have , which is that most Americans care about Accountability and justice and fairness and redemption. And they want to feel that we have a system that's fair to everyone. And so by telling the history , we're hoping we can explain that that hasn't been the case and what we need to do to get there.

S1: And how do those themes that you mentioned really help us understand this present moment in American history? Oh.

S6: Oh. Well , because I think where we are right now , which is , as you said , the world's leading incarcerated with an incredibly harsh system compared to our peer nations. So we incarcerate , you know , five times as many people per capita as , say , Germany or England. And we have a very high recidivism rate. And we have really terrible outcomes for people who who have committed crimes and end up in the system. We're not helping them in any way , shape or form. Not to mention that we have people in the system who haven't committed crimes and are there because they haven't been well represented or had access to equal justice or to a fair system. So these are not new problems , but understanding how the system really functions is the first step to getting there. I think we can't really address the issues that we're facing now unless we understand the long history. And part of it is that many , many small decisions were made over long periods of time. So we don't have a top down system. We don't have a federal government that determines everything to do with how we administer justice in this country. We have 50 states and the federal government , and we have 3000 counties , and we have thousands of police departments. And so each of these are kind of independent actors in a way. And so even understanding that is a first step , because it's going to take a sustained effort over a long period of time across the country in small ways and big ways to , you know , move our system towards more fairness and more transparency and also expecting better outcomes. You know , I think for me , one big question that I think we don't ask ourselves often enough is , you know , why? What are we trying to accomplish when we punish people? And is prison meant to be a punishment or rehabilitation or both or neither? You know , I just I think we , we don't sort of pause and think deeply about what we're doing and what we're hoping to get out of it.

S1: And I think you also have to do a deep examination of what crime is , too. Right. Absolutely.

S6: Absolutely. Yeah. You know , probably many people listening to this would if you said , what do you think? You know , what's a , what should be a crime? Should murder be a crime? Well , yes , probably most of us would agree that that's something we don't want people doing with impunity. But , you know , there's things you might do in the privacy of your own home with your intimate partner. That used to be a crime and are not a crime now. And you know , how much should the government get involved in aspects of our lives that really are private? And so a lot of behavior has been criminalized over time. And then we change our mind. So certainly we've had a big debate about illegal about drugs , about alcohol , about , um , gambling. These are things that were at different times in our history , illegal and then gave rise to a black market , which gave rise to more crime as people try to control that black market. So we recognize , I think over time that as the society evolves , our justice system should evolve. But what do we do about the people who are languishing in prison for having committed a crime that now , today would not be a crime?

S1: Going back to punishment. Right now , Governor Gavin Newsom is attempting to commute sentences for more than 500 people facing the death penalty in California. Donald Trump held a press conference yesterday , pushing back on that effort alongside victims families. Your series also tackles the question of capital punishment. How do you think it informs this current debate?

S6: How does our series inform this current debate? Well , I think it certainly is important to know the history and to think about the fact that we had a death penalty for all kinds of crimes in colonial times and in the early republic. So , you know , burglary , if you committed multiple burglaries , you could be put to death and blasphemy and adultery and , you know , stealing a horse. So property crimes were punishable by death. And over time , we have gravitated toward the idea to some degree of proportional punishment. Proportional punishment should be proportional to the crime. So that's a value that I think most Americans would agree with capital punishment per se. Ah , specifically. You know , there's so many issues with it that we don't want to think about necessarily , which is , you know , is it applied equally? Can is it ever possible to educate someone in a humane way , or is it inherently cruel and unusual and therefore we should not do it? What about if we were to administer the death penalty to people who were innocent , as has happened , and we have evidence of that? So , you know , we've been involved in a very vigorous and challenging debate about capital punishment for generations. Lately , in the last ten , 15 , 20 years , we've seen in the polls that support for capital punishment has been dropping , as perhaps we have a deeper understanding of some of the reasons why it can be. Many people view it as morally wrong , impossible to administer fairly , and , you know , not a deterrent in any way , shape or form.

S1: Before we go.

S6: Oh , I was just just going to say that Gavin Newsom's decision , you know , was not taken lightly. And we of course , he expected that there would be a big push back. But we had the privilege of interviewing two women who support this decision , who , you know , people might not might be surprised to learn. Uh , Jess and Annie , Nicole , their sister Polly class was kidnapped and murdered in a really high profile , terrible , terrible crime in the 1990s. California passed three strikes laws partly as a result of that horrible crime. And these women , now in their mid-life , have been advocating for less harsh punishment. And they fully support Governor Newsom's decision , even though it and it affects the man who killed their sister will no longer be facing the death penalty. So not all victims agree , and many victims do not want the harshest possible punishment.

S1: Still something. All of it up for debate in this moment. I've been speaking with Lynn Novick. She's the director of the PBS docu series Crime and Punishment in America. The series just made its KPBS premiere , and it's now streaming on KPBS plus and PBS apps. More details can be found on our website , KPBS. Lynn , thank you so very much , and congratulations on your series.

S6: Thank you so much for having me today. That was a pleasure.

S8: Thank you.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman. Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

