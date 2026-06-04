Mahjong is having a moment. What that says about how we connect
Why is everyone suddenly playing mahjong? From neighborhood meetups to viral social media posts, interest in the game is growing fast. This episode explores mahjong's history, its roots in the Chinese diaspora and the ways families and communities have carried traditions across generations.
Through a night of learning Filipino-style mahjong in San Diego, we look at how the game has become a way for people to make friends, connect with culture and spend time together away from their screens. As No Ambition Tile Club co-founder James Gutierrez puts it, players are finding "a sense of belonging" around the mahjong table.
Guests:
- James Gutierrez, No Ambition Tile Club co-founder
- Nicole Wong, creator and founder of The Mahjong Project, author of "Mahjong: House Rules from Across the Asian Diaspora"
Sources:
- History is repeating itself (Nicole Wong, The Mahjong Project, 2026)
- What the Surprising History of Mah-jongg Can Teach Us About America (Cady Lang, TIME, 2021)
- Mahjong, American Modernity, and Cultural Transnationalism (Annelise Marie Heinz, Stanford Digital Repository, 2015)
- Some Gen Z American can't stop 'Chinamaxxing' (Ashish Valentine, NPR, 2026)
From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Pandora, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.