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The Finest

Mahjong is having a moment. What that says about how we connect

 June 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist
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Players take part in games of mahjong during No Ambition Tile Club's first-anniversary celebration at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 30, 2026.
Chrissy Nguyen
/
KPBS
Players take part in games of mahjong during No Ambition Tile Club's first-anniversary celebration at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 30, 2026.

Why is everyone suddenly playing mahjong? From neighborhood meetups to viral social media posts, interest in the game is growing fast. This episode explores mahjong's history, its roots in the Chinese diaspora and the ways families and communities have carried traditions across generations.

A winning mahjong hand (one pair and five sets) is shown during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
A winning mahjong hand (one pair and five sets) is shown during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026.
A pile of mahjong tiles sits on a table during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 30, 2026.
Chrissy Nguyen
A pile of mahjong tiles sits on a table during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 30, 2026.

Through a night of learning Filipino-style mahjong in San Diego, we look at how the game has become a way for people to make friends, connect with culture and spend time together away from their screens. As No Ambition Tile Club co-founder James Gutierrez puts it, players are finding "a sense of belonging" around the mahjong table.

James Gutierrez, co-founder of No Ambition Tile Club, is pictured at a mahjong meetup at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
James Gutierrez, co-founder of No Ambition Tile Club, is pictured at a mahjong meetup at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026.

Guests:

The Finest host Julia Dixon Evans with fellow mahjong players Julia, Nicolai and Ellie during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
The Finest host Julia Dixon Evans with fellow mahjong players Julia, Nicolai and Ellie during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026.
The Finest producer Anthony Wallace with fellow mahjong players during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
The Finest producer Anthony Wallace with fellow mahjong players during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026.

Sources:

The Finest, Episode 42
Mahjong is having a moment. What that says about how we connect

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

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The Finest Asian Pacific IslanderPop CultureFamilySan Diego

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