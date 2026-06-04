Why is everyone suddenly playing mahjong? From neighborhood meetups to viral social media posts, interest in the game is growing fast. This episode explores mahjong's history, its roots in the Chinese diaspora and the ways families and communities have carried traditions across generations.

Julia Dixon Evans A winning mahjong hand (one pair and five sets) is shown during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026. Chrissy Nguyen A pile of mahjong tiles sits on a table during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 30, 2026.

Through a night of learning Filipino-style mahjong in San Diego, we look at how the game has become a way for people to make friends, connect with culture and spend time together away from their screens. As No Ambition Tile Club co-founder James Gutierrez puts it, players are finding "a sense of belonging" around the mahjong table.

Julia Dixon Evans / KPBS James Gutierrez, co-founder of No Ambition Tile Club, is pictured at a mahjong meetup at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026.

Guests:



Julia Dixon Evans The Finest host Julia Dixon Evans with fellow mahjong players Julia, Nicolai and Ellie during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026. Julia Dixon Evans The Finest producer Anthony Wallace with fellow mahjong players during a No Ambition Tile Club event at Moniker General in Liberty Station on May 22, 2026.

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Listen • 26:34 The Finest, Episode 42 Mahjong is having a moment. What that says about how we connect

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Pandora, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

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