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The Finest

Nicole Hernandez's music crosses borders, languages and genres

 September 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts & Culture Reporter and Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist,  Joe McDonald / Video Producer and Editor
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Nicole Hernandez, center, performs with Athalia Rodriguez on guitar, Sarah Brew on drums, Sahar Malik on congas and Angelica Yumi Pruitt on bass at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
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Nicole Hernandez, center, performs with Athalia Rodriguez on guitar, Sarah Brew on drums, Sahar Malik on congas and Angelica Yumi Pruitt on bass at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
Zachary Barron
Nicole Hernandez performs at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
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Nicole Hernandez performs at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
Zachary Barron
Angelica Yumi Pruitt plays bass and Sahar Malik plays congas with Nicole Hernandez's band at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
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Angelica Yumi Pruitt plays bass and Sahar Malik plays congas with Nicole Hernandez's band at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
Zachary Barron
Sarah Brew plays drums with Nicole Hernandez's band at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
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Sarah Brew plays drums with Nicole Hernandez's band at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
Zachary Barron
Athalia Rodriguez plays guitar with Nicole Hernandez's band at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
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Athalia Rodriguez plays guitar with Nicole Hernandez's band at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
Zachary Barron
Nicole Hernandez performs at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
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Nicole Hernandez performs at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival as part of Sun Drenched Sounds on Aug. 22, 2026.
Zachary Barron

San Diego musician Nicole Hernandez grew up in Tijuana with a Cuban father and a mother from Sinaloa, Mexico. The music she heard growing up, from salsa and reggaeton to hip-hop, now finds its way into her sound. After discovering Nicole through the NPR Tiny Desk Contest, we invited her and her band to perform at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival. After the performance, Nicole joined us in the studio to talk about her debut album, "Layers," writing in English and Spanish, the stories behind songs like "Viste" and "Rina," and how she brought together an all-women band of musicians from around San Diego.

Watch Nicole Hernandez's full live performance:

After discovering Nicole through the NPR Tiny Desk Contest, we invited her and her band to perform at the KPBS San Diego Book Festival.

Guest:

  • Nicole Hernandez, musician

Nicole's band for the Sun Drenched Sounds live performance:

  • Drums: Sarah Brew
  • Congas: Sahar Malik
  • Bass: Angelica Yumi Pruitt
  • Guitar: Athalia Rodriguez

Sources:

The Finest, Episode 52
Nicole Hernandez's music crosses borders, languages and genres

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

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The Finest MusicTijuanaBorderWomenLatinx

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