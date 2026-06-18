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The House has approved a bill to slash the time it takes for newly unionized workers to get a first contract. The measure allows for government intervention if a deal is not reached within 90 days.
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The tentative contract will give stadium cooks among the highest wages for the job in the country, with many earning $40 an hour in about two years.
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This is just the latest spat between two rival construction unions over the future of California housing policy.
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Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who was under internal investigation, is leaving her position. She becomes the third cabinet departure of President Trump's second term.
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The short course provides solid basics for using AI. But it also misidentifies AI products, links out to bad advice and raises ethical concerns about the products it promotes
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The Writers Guild of America went on strike for months in 2023 in a dispute with Hollywood studios. This year the union announced a new four-year contract after just a few weeks of negotiations.
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In 1965, Filipino and Mexican American farmworkers in California became inextricably linked when they mobilized to strike against grape growers. Now, in the wake of recent allegations against Chávez, Filipino Americans, including descendants of striking workers, are navigating how to celebrate this historic chapter moving forward.
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The allegations of sexual abuse have been particularly painful for the small Imperial Valley city where the civil rights leader went to middle school.
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March 31 is Cesar Chavez's birthday, and a longtime holiday. In the wake of sexual assault allegations against him, residents in the farming town of Delano are conflicted about how to remember him.
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On Monday, San Diego International Airport officials suggested that passengers arrive two and a half hours before their flights.
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