Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

MOLLY OF DENALI: Happy Birthday, Qyah!

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:19 PM PDT
Qyah Exhibit
GBH
Qyah Exhibit

Premieres Monday, June 15, 2026 at 3 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Molly and Tooey learn it's America's 250th birthday! But, hasn't Qyah been around longer than that? When they can't find the information online, Molly and Tooey join Nina and Olin on a cave exploration to find out how old Qyah really is!

Cave Pictograph
GBH
Cave Pictograph

Full Schedule:
Monday, June 15 at 3 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Monday, June 15, 11 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Thursday, June 18, 3 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Thursday, June 18, 11 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Sunday, June 21, 3 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Sunday, June 21, 11 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Wednesday, June 24, 3 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Wednesday, June 24, 11 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Saturday, July 4, 4 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Saturday, July 4, 8:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Sunday, July 5, 8:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Tuesday, July 28, 3 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Tuesday, July 28, 11 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Listen to the MOLLY OF DENALI Podcast

Visit: https://pbskids.org/molly

Courtesy of GBH

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News