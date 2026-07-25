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Discovering Maggie Smith

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:38 AM PDT
Maggie Smith as Miss Jean Brodie in the 1969 film "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie"
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Maggie Smith as Miss Jean Brodie in the 1969 film "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie"

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

"Discovering Maggie Smith" looks at the remarkable on-screen career of Dame Maggie Smith (1934- 2024), one of Britain's most prolific actresses. Smith was a prominent figure in British culture for six decades. Her extraordinary film career took off with her role in "Nowhere to Go" (1958), for which she received her first BAFTA nomination.

"Discovering Maggie Smith" looks at the remarkable on-screen career of Dame Maggie Smith (1934- 2024), one of Britain's most prolific actresses.

Two Academy Awards later, including Best Actress for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" (1969) and Best Supporting Actress for "California Suite" (1978), Smith had reached the pinnacle of success. Smith's later hit roles included Dowager Countess of Grantham in DOWNTON ABBEY and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" films.

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Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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