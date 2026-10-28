Great Performances: Jimmy Webb – American Songwriter

Stream with KPBS+ beginning Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 at 6 p.m.

In this unique concert celebrating the music of the legendary three-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter, musician, and performer, Jimmy Webb takes center stage to perform his catalog, sharing intimate stories behind the songs and their journeys to iconic status including hits like “Wichita Lineman,” “Highwayman,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Galveston” and “MacArthur Park.”

In this unique concert celebrating the music of the legendary three-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter, musician, and performer, Jimmy Webb takes center stage to perform his catalog, sharing intimate stories behind the songs and their journeys to iconic status including hits like "Wichita Lineman," “Highwayman,” "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," "Galveston” and “MacArthur Park.”

Webb is joined by guest artists Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett, Ashley Campbell (Glen Campbell’s daughter), Sheléa, and Ryan Shaw all of whom perform and offer insightful commentary on Webb’s lasting artistry. The concert looks back at Webb’s career with archival clips of his hits sung by the original artists: Glen Campbell, The Fifth Dimension, Richard Harris, Donna Summer, and more.

Robin Herrod and Luis Mejia / Thirteen Ryan Shaw and Sheléa.

The only artist in history to have received Grammy Awards for music, lyrics, and orchestration, Webb’s innovative lyrics and melodies have earned him both critical acclaim and worldwide devotion and are further commemorated with a new career-spanning album featuring never-before-released songs, “Yours For the Taking: The Found Songs of Jimmy Webb.”

Robin Herrod and Luis Mejia / Thirteen Lyle Lovett, Ashley Campbell, and Vince Gill with Jimmy Webb at the piano.

Song List:



“Up, Up and Away” – Jimmy Webb

“The Worst That Could Happen” – Ryan Shaw

“The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress” – Ryan Shaw

“All I Know” – Ashley Campbell

“Shattered” – Sheléa

“Still Within the Sound of My Voice” – Ryan Shaw, Sheléa

“If These Walls Could Speak” – Lyle Lovett

“By the Time I Get to Phoenix” – Vince Gill

“Galveston” – Lyle Lovett

“Wichita Lineman” – Vince Gill

“The Highwayman” – Jimmy Webb, Lyle Lovett, Vince Gill and Ashley Campbell

“Didn’t We” – Jimmy Webb

“MacArthur Park” – Sheléa

“Adios” – Jimmy Webb and Ashley Campbell

“If You See Me Getting Smaller, I’m Leaving” – Jimmy Webb

Robin Herrod and Luis Mejia / Thirteen Jimmy Webb

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Robin Herrod and Luis Mejia / Thirteen Lyle Lovett, Ashley Campbell, Jimmy Webb, and Vince Gill.

Credits: John Paulson Productions. It is executive produced by John Paulson and Karen Sherry Dolan and produced by Carol Stein and Philip W. Hack. Directed by Gary Menotti. For Great Performances, Bill Kabel is producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

