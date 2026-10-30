Premieres Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

Get your popcorn ready as ROADSHOW reveals high drama, dire straits, and scandals keeping us on the edge of our seats, including a U.S. Secret Service archive, ca. 1900, and a 1965 Noah Purifoy Watts riots sculpture. One is a $200,000 treasure!

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation David Walker (right) appraises a Moglia Micromosaic of Beatrice Cenci, ca. 1870, in Sacramento, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Sensational Finds” premieres Monday, November 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Get your popcorn ready as ROADSHOW reveals high drama, dire straits, and scandals keeping us on the edge of our seats, including a US Secret Service archive, ca. 1900, and a 1965 Noah Purifoy Watts riots sculpture. One is a

$200K treasure!

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation Leila Dunbar (right) appraises 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball signatures in Virginia Beach, VA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Sensational Finds” premieres Monday, November 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.