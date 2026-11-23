Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

From New York to Los Angeles, London to Tianjin and beyond, Elizabeth Diller, Ricardo Scofidio, and their studio, Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R), shaped a practice that moves fluidly between architecture, art and media, leaving its mark on cities across the globe.

Learn how Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio, starting as conceptual artists in the 1970s, became two of the most notable architects of their generation. Their firm, DS+R, reshaped how cityscapes, from New York to LA and London to Doha, can define public life and culture. Today, Diller continues to influence the designs of buildings and public spaces around the world as an architect and scholar.

Starting as conceptual artists in the 1970s, the couple became two of the most notable architects of their generation and went on to reshape how cities can define public life and culture. Follow their story in American Masters "Liz Diller & Ric Scofidio: Architect Provocateurs."

Ben Blackwood / PBS Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio working on the Withdrawing Room project.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: A production of Jeff Bieber Productions in association with the Center for Independent Documentary and American Masters Pictures. Directed, produced, and written by Jeff Bieber. Michael Kantor is Executive Producer. Produced by Salme López Sabina. Edited by Sabine Krayenbühl and Jay Keuper. Additional Directing and Editing by Brittany Huckabee. Music by Gary Lionelli.