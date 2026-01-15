San Diego weekend arts top picks: Scent art, dance film and a 'loudspeaker orchestra'

Visual art

Space 4 Art: Non-Objective Lessons

Local arts nonprofit and studio space Space 4 Art is holding an exhibit at Art Produce in North Park surveying local abstract art. Curated by Katie Ruiz, the exhibit spotlights pieces by an incredible slate of locals, including Andrew Alcasid, Kaori Fukuyama, Michael James Armstrong, May-Ling Martinez, Melissa Walter and others.

4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. On view through Feb. 12 | Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

'Night Magic'

Burn All Books-adjacent And Friends Gallery will host three local photographers — Murphy Andalon, Casiel Sanchez and Joseph Hoang — in an exhibition exploring the nighttime. Before you go, check out our latest episode of The Finest podcast , featuring the story of Burn All Books and their risograph-fueled community.

5-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 | Burn All Books And Friends Gallery, 3131 Adams Ave., Normal Heights | Free | MORE INFO

'EFORI: Scent, Disgust, Desire'

A new multisensory immersive exhibition pairs paintings with scents, exploring the science, memory, emotion and culture associated with the senses. Curated by Anissa Ocansey, the participating visual artists include Mika Castañeda, Cat Gunn, Soledad Perez, Wendy Khaihoan Ngo, 999Lives, Lunchpail Nails and more.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. On view through Jan. 31 | Brokers Gallery, 525 C St., Ste. 2, downtown | Free | MORE INFO

Dance and Film

San Diego Ballet: 'Intaglio"

This free series of dance films was created by San Diego Ballet's artistic director, Javier Velasco, in collaboration with the San Diego Museum of Art, featuring company dancers performing in various spots throughout the museum. The films were born during COVID-19, when dance film was the only way for performers to share dance with audiences, but these works have a unique, lasting value, asking — and answering — what it means to be driven to create art and performance. The pieces include music from Debussy, as well as local jazz musician Gilbert Castellanos. Velasco will present and discuss each work at the event. Note: This is a film screening only, not a live ballet performance.

2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 | SDMA, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

Music, photography and poetry

'Cotton'

La Jolla Music Society and the San Diego Opera co-present an interdisciplinary evening featuring poetry, original music and projected photography. Centered on John E. Dowel's surreal and striking photography of cotton fields in South Carolina — where he believes his own ancestors were enslaved — the project is a commission from Philadelphia's Lyric Fest. Vocalists J'Nai Bridges and Justin Austin and pianist Laura Ward perform Damien Geter's song cycle, and eight poets were recorded on video reciting new poems that each respond to one of Dowell's photographs.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 | The Conrad, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $63-$118 | MORE INFO

Music

The Salty Series: 'Acousmonium'

Project [BLANK] brings a "loudspeaker orchestra" to its Salty Series performance project, featuring a hand-built acousmonium by sound artist and composer Sam Dunscombe. Dunscombe's machine uses dozens of speakers positioned throughout the venue to transform the space into an immersive, interactive soundscape. Audience members can wander through the installation, listening to shifts in the sound as they move and turn. Project [BLANK] will also collect donations of new, unopened items for Border Angels.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights | $15 or pay-what-you-can | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Julianna Zachariou Musician Julianna Zachariou celebrates the release of her album, "Dreamer Dreamer" on Saturday, Jan. 17 at Soda Bar.

Julianna Zachariou: 'Dreamer Dreamer' album release

We featured Julianna Zachariou in one of the first episodes of The Finest podcast, which explored her journey as an artist and the reality of surviving as a musician in the age of Spotify . She was finishing work on an album as we interviewed her and performed a few tracks from "Dreamer Dreamer" in our studio. Now, the album is out in the world, and Zachariou is celebrating its release this weekend at Soda Bar.

<a href="https://juliannazachariou.bandcamp.com/album/dreamer-dreamer" data-cms-ai="0">Dreamer Dreamer by Julianna Zachariou</a>

7 p.m. (doors) Saturday, Jan. 17 | Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights | $19.06 | MORE INFO

'Heroic Monuments: Dvořák Symphony No. 7

Thomas Guggeis guest conducts the San Diego Symphony in a performance of Brahms' "Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor" featuring Marc-André Hamelin on piano and Dvořák’s powerful, mournful "Symphony No. 7 in D minor."

7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17-18 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42+ | MORE INFO

Theater

'Louisa Gillis'

North Coast Rep opened its world premiere production of Tony-nominated playwright Joanna McClelland Glass' new thriller, "Louisa Gillis." The story explores the multigenerational ripple effects 40 years after a traumatic decision, tapping into themes of betrayal, healing, trust and forgiveness. Directed by David Ellenstein.

Jan. 14 - Feb. 8 | North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Solana Beach | $58-$81 | MORE INFO

'Everything You Need to Know About Abortion in One Hour or Less'

In the wake of abortion legislation across the United States, a small group of playwrights joined to form The Wish Collective. They recently wrote their second free-to-produce play, "Everything You Need to Know About Abortion in One Hour or Less," which they also published online for the public to read for free . The story follows an intrepid, determined and about-to-retire high school health teacher in Oklahoma on her last day teaching sex ed. TuYo Theatre Company, directed by Dr. Maria Patrice Amon, will perform the piece in a local nine-venue tour at libraries, schools, community centers and churches over the next two weeks. This weekend's performances are at Bayfront Charter High School , followed by Casa Familiar in San Ysidro, UC San Diego, High Tech High Point Loma, CSU San Marcos, Otay Mesa-Nestor Branch Library, San Diego State University and First Universalist Church of San Diego.

Jan. 16-28 | Various locations | Free with RSVP | MORE INFO

Film

13th Annual Borrego Springs Film Festival

Borrego Springs kicks off its annual film festival on Wednesday. Screenings and events will be held in multiple locations, but all screenings and panels at the library are free, including the entire first day of the festival.

Jan. 14-18 | Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center, 590 Palm Canyon Dr., Borrego Springs | Free-$175 | MORE INFO

'Rear Window'

Medium Photo presents a screening of Hitchcock's classic "Rear Window," which has some of my favorite scenes and cinematography. A newspaper photographer is out of work while he recovers from a broken leg, but from his perch at his apartment window, he believes he witnesses a crime.

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15 | Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St., downtown | $9-$13 | MORE INFO

Books

Verbatim Books in the Park 'Til Dark: Inside Edition

Local indie bookstore Verbatim Books is adapting its semi-regular sunset park reading session for the cozy season (and limited daylight). This month, bring your novel to Little Bird Brewing — or pick one up from the free baskets Verbatim brings. It's a chance to spend time in community while also getting off to a strong start on your 2026 reading goals. These events include a mandatory quiet reading time — you love to see it.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15 | Little Bird Brewing, 3176 Thorn St., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

MLK Day of Service

HandsOn San Diego: MLK Day of Service

On Monday, honor the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday by joining San Diegans across the county in a day of community volunteering and service. HandsOn San Diego has compiled a list of participating events, ranging from caring for animals and serving meals at safe parking sites or shelters to helping process clothing donations.