San Diego weekend arts top picks: Protest art meets risograph, contemporary ballet and 'Urinetown'

Visual art

Josh MacPhee: 'Paper Politics'

Brooklyn-based artist Josh MacPhee is exhibiting a collection of 104 risograph prints and posters produced for protest and community organizations over the last decade. The pieces fill the walls at the intimate "& Friends" gallery at Burn All Books and mark a critical period in protest history with the distinctive aesthetics of risograph printing.

5-9 p.m. Friday, March 20. On view through May 17 | & Friends Gallery, 3133 Adams Ave., Normal Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of Quint Gallery Artist Roman de Salvo's "ELECTROSPECTRUM" exhibit is shown in an undated photo at Quint Gallery.

Roman de Salvo: 'ELECTROSPECTRUM'

Former San Diego sculptor and public artist Roman de Salvo returns with a series of utilitarian-informed installations he has worked on over the last three decades. One piece is a towering steel tree inspired by a work in the Timken Museum; another is an intricate web of pipes and lightbulbs. Across the street, Anya Gallaccio's solo exhibition also opens Friday night at Quint's 7722 Girard Ave. space, featuring her sculptures, drawings and photography.

6-8 p.m. Friday, March 20. On view through May 23 | Quint Gallery, 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

'Can We Kick It'

On view now through the end of the month at Por Vida Cafe is a family group show featuring the work by two artists and their creative kids — a testament to raising a family surrounded by art and community. The show, "Can We Kick It," features longtime educator and artist Chickle, Selina Calvo, Bevel and Pretzel. The gallery is free, but don’t be surprised if you indulge in one of Por Vida's horchata lattes while you're there.

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily | Por Vida, 2146 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO

Dance

Carly Topazio Photography / The Rosin Box Project A dancer from The Rosin Box Project is shown in an undated photo.

The Rosin Box Project: 'Empower: A Prism of New Work'

Contemporary ballet company The Rosin Box Project delivers its annual season-opening show, featuring pieces by TRBP's Carly Topazio and Jeremy Zapanta, plus guest choreographer Adriana Pierce. TRBP is an inventive, expressive and theatrical company, and both Topazio and Zapanta's works and performances are always striking and athletic.

7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20-22 | Light Box Theater, 2590 Truxtun Rd #205, Liberty Station | $49.87 | MORE INFO

'Ripple Effect: A Dance for Clean Water'

Contemporary dance company Negative Space Dance Collective presents free performances intended to raise awareness about the Tijuana River Valley sewage crisis. Original works by company choreographers explore nature, the ocean, hope and community.

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20-21 | El Salon Theatre, 114 W Hall Ave, San Ysidro | Free | MORE INFO

'Giulio Cesare'

George Frideric Handel’s opera "Giulio Cesare" follows Julius Caesar as he conquers Egypt and falls in love with Queen Cleopatra. Presented by Cinballera Entertainment, the production combines classical ballet with traditional opera.

3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22 | Shiley Theatre, 5998 Alcala Park Way, USD | $20-$35 | MORE INFO

Theater

'Urinetown, The Musical'

Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis' musical "Urinetown" is set in a city stricken by environmental crisis and a 20-year drought — to the point that the government has banned private toilets. Now every citizen is at the mercy of one private company that manages and charges admission for all the public bathrooms.

March 19-28 | Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Dr., Grossmont College | $12.50-$18 | MORE INFO

'All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg'

Michelle Azar is RBG in this one-person play that chronicles the life and career of the Supreme Court justice, including her grief, motherhood and discovery of her calling. Use the "Unlock" option when selecting seats to enter San Diego Theatre Month discount for a two-for-$45 offer ($67.60 including fees).

7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21-22 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $49.95+ | MORE INFO

Music

Marissa Nadler with Gracie and Rachel

Folk-pop singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler performs at Soda Bar along with Gracie and Rachel. I loved Nadler's 2014 album "July" and everything she's released since, including last summer's "New Radiations."

<a href="https://marissanadler.bandcamp.com/album/new-radiations" data-cms-ai="0">New Radiations by Marissa Nadler</a>

7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 | Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights | $26.78 | MORE INFO

'J.S. Bach: Mass in B Minor'

Bach's "Mass in B Minor" is a journey — wide-ranging and expressive, coaxing listeners through a full spectrum of emotion. Bach Collegium San Diego performs the work in its entirety with a quartet of vocal soloists: soprano Estelí Gomez, countertenor Jay Carter, tenors Aaron Sheehan and Michael Jones, and bass Enrico Lagasca.

7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at All Souls’ Episcopal Church, 1475 Catalina Blvd., Point Loma | $15+ | MORE INFO

Art of Elan: 'Boundless'

Inspired by an exhibit at the Mingei International Museum, "Boundless: Reflections in Southern California Landscapes," nonprofit chamber ensemble Art of Elan will present works that evoke a sense of place. Composers include Kian Ravaei and Dirk Michael Kirsch. The concert is held in the Mingei's beautiful La Atalaya Foundation Theater.

7 p.m. Sunday, March 22 | Mingei International Museum,1439 El Prado, Balboa Park | $17.85-$44.52 | MORE INFO

Film

San Diego Latino Film Festival

The San Diego Latino Film Festival returns for its 33rd annual celebration of Latino cinema. The festival is underway — check out KPBS' Beth Accomando's preview here . Standout local films include "New Human" and "Monochromatic."