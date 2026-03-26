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Arts & Culture

Easter in San Diego County: Things to do, events and brunch ideas

By Riley Arthur / Web Producer
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:39 PM PDT
Easter brunch tablescape in an undated photo.
Sanam
/
Adobe Stock
Easter brunch tablescape in an undated photo.

Pastel-colored ruffle dresses, plastic eggs and wicker baskets filled with plastic grass: these are all signs that Easter is right around the corner. Add a Sasquatch-sized white bunny and you’ve got a bona fide holiday.

This year, Easter falls on April 5, 2026, a holiday celebrated both for its religious significance and for family traditions, seasonal rituals and community gatherings.

For many, including me, Easter evokes core childhood memories. Like the time I was caught red-handed stealing my sister’s chocolate Easter Bunny after devouring my own. In my defense, I was 5.

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Americans are expected to spend a record $24.9 billion on Easter, according to the National Retail Federation — that’s a lot of Peeps.

Easter is a "movable feast," occurring after the first full moon on or after the spring equinox. The phrase "movable feast" has an unintended double entendre with Easter, as it's a major holiday for restaurant brunches.

Looking for plans between egg-dyeing and your sugar crash?

From pet portraits with the Easter Bunny to sunset paddleboarding, K-pop sing-alongs, and spring cookie decorating, there’s an event for everyone — even late sleepers who usually miss brunch.

Pet Photos with the Bunny

Pet Photos with the Bunny

Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 10 AM
Ongoing until April 4, 2026
Fashion Valley Mall
$19.99 - $49.99

Easter Bunny Photos at Parkway Plaza

Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 11 AM
Ongoing until April 4, 2026
Parkway Plaza
Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Bressi Ranch Village Center's Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Friday, March 27, 2026 at 6 AM
Ongoing until April 5, 2026
Bressi Ranch Village Center
Free
Easter On The Farm

Easter On The Farm

Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM
Bates Nut Farm
$3 - $26
Bunny Blossom Bash

Bunny Blossom Bash

Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 11 AM to 1 PM
Rancho San Diego Towne Center
Free
The new Seaport Village logo.

Beach Bunny Festival

Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 1 PM to 4 PM
Seaport Village
Free
Sunset Easter Paddle - Coronado

Sunset Easter Paddle - Coronado

Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 7 PM
Coronado Tidelands Park
$0 - $50
Easter Chocolate Pop-Up with Netflix Star Christophe Rull & Annaluna Karkar

Easter Chocolate Pop-Up with Netflix Star Christophe Rull & Annaluna Karkar

Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 8 AM
Ongoing until March 29, 2026
Christophe Rull Patisserie
Free
Bunny Train

Bunny Train

Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 10:30 AM
Ongoing until April 5, 2026
Pacific Southwest Railway Museum
$18.95-$60
Church

Easter Service, Chula Vista

Sunday, March 29, 2026 from 10 AM to 11 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Free
EasterFest

EasterFest

Sunday, March 29, 2026 from 10 AM to 12 PM
Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church
Free
John Stainer, 'The Crucifixion' Passion Concert

John Stainer, 'The Crucifixion' Passion Concert

Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 4 PM
St Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
Free

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Arts & Culture HolidaysFamilyFoodMusicDance
Riley Arthur
Riley Arthur is a web producer at KPBS. She is responsible for copy editing, updating the station’s website, writing stories and multimedia production.
See stories by Riley Arthur

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