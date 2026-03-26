Easter in San Diego County: Things to do, events and brunch ideas

Pastel-colored ruffle dresses, plastic eggs and wicker baskets filled with plastic grass: these are all signs that Easter is right around the corner. Add a Sasquatch-sized white bunny and you’ve got a bona fide holiday.

This year, Easter falls on April 5, 2026, a holiday celebrated both for its religious significance and for family traditions, seasonal rituals and community gatherings.

For many, including me, Easter evokes core childhood memories. Like the time I was caught red-handed stealing my sister’s chocolate Easter Bunny after devouring my own. In my defense, I was 5.

Americans are expected to spend a record $24.9 billion on Easter, according to the National Retail Federation — that’s a lot of Peeps.

Easter is a "movable feast," occurring after the first full moon on or after the spring equinox. The phrase "movable feast" has an unintended double entendre with Easter, as it's a major holiday for restaurant brunches.

Looking for plans between egg-dyeing and your sugar crash?

From pet portraits with the Easter Bunny to sunset paddleboarding, K-pop sing-alongs, and spring cookie decorating, there’s an event for everyone — even late sleepers who usually miss brunch.