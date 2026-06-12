Peanuts, Cracker Jack and laptops? Fans bring remote work to the Padres game

At Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon, the sights and sounds of the baseball game also included something a bit unusual: a sea of laptops.

The game against the Cincinnati Reds was a "Remote Work Wednesday" themed game that invited fans to take their workday to the ballpark.

"I would say that work-from-home people typically — it seems like they're pretty lonely, like it's just you in the house, alone, and so I just think it's really special if we could all come together," said Scotty Muirhead, a San Diego viral content creator who also works a remote job.

Muirhead, known online as " the remote worker guy ," says he wants to build community and challenge traditional ideas about where work happens.

"We're in the best city in America. I think as long as you're doing your job and you're getting the work done, then it shouldn't matter where you're doing it from. I mean that's my philosophy," he said.

As the Padres players labored on the field to a 5-4 win, fans in the stands sent emails, closed deals — and even worked on cancer research.

One fan, Travis Gerke, was actively — hopefully — contributing to a future cure for cancer.

"So today, we are designing a couple of new phase two trials. So these are early drug development trials in cancer, so for prostate cancer in particular," Gerke said.

Julia Dixon Evans / KPBS A remote worker at the San Diego Padres game on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, displays a laptop sign reading, "AI may take my job but it can't go to a Padres game."

Muirhead has hosted similar events at the beach and at bars — with his desk in tow. He wants to "make remote work remote again."

By the seventh inning, a handful of fans' laptops had become makeshift nacho stands. But for most, the afternoon was surprisingly productive. Attempting to work from the ballpark was a fresh approach to efficiency and inspiration.

"I strongly support working remote. I think it gives you a peace of mind, and you're not in the office feeling pressure," said remote worker Giovanny Quintanilla, dressed in a long-sleeved shirt and tie — with shorts and sandals.

Julia Dixon Evans / KPBS A sign reading, "Will circle back tomorrow," is displayed during the San Diego Padres game on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Fans were encouraged to bring their laptops and work remotely from the ballpark during the afternoon game.

Nicole, a remote worker who was closing payroll for her company at the start of the eighth inning, said she heard about the event from Instagram. She was happy to be surrounded by other people working.

"I'm surprised. I'm looking at some other people. They're pretty heads down and focused, headphones on," she said.

The Padres are considering bringing back more "Remote Work Wednesdays" in the future, but if you think your boss won't mind, bring your laptop to a game anytime.