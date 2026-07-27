A GROWING PASSION: Botanic Garden In Your Backyard

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, July 27, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In the second of our two-part series about the San Diego Botanic Garden, we focus on the Garden's work with plants native to San Diego County and Southern California. The Garden's onsite collections include three native plant displays: a landscape demonstration garden, a demonstration of plants important to the native Kumeyaay peoples, and chaparral preserve native to the site.

1 of 9 Host Nan Sterman and President and CEO of the San Diego Botanic Garden, Ari Novy, walk through the New World Collection. Courtesy of AGP PRODUCTIONS, LLC 2 of 9 Host Nan Sterman and Director of Horticulture at San Diego Botanic Garden, Tony Gurnoe, in the nursery. Courtesy of AGP PRODUCTIONS, LLC 3 of 9 Director of Horticulture at San Diego Botanic Garden, Tony Gurnoe demonstrates cycad insemination with host Nan Sterman. Courtesy of AGP PRODUCTIONS, LLC 4 of 9 Host Nan Sterman (right) and Director of Horticulture at San Diego Botanic Garden, Tony Gurnoe (left) visit Oak Crest Park trail. Encinitas, Calif. Courtesy of AGP PRODUCTIONS, LLC 5 of 9 Oak Crest Park, Encinitas, Calif. Courtesy of AGP PRODUCTIONS, LLC 6 of 9 Director of Horticulture at San Diego Botanic Garden Tony Gurnoe shows us baccharis, in Encinitas, Calif. Courtesy of AGP PRODUCTIONS, LLC 7 of 9 Close-up photo of baccharis, Encinitas, Calif. Courtesy of AGP PRODUCTIONS, LLC 8 of 9 Director of Horticulture at San Diego Botanic Garden, Tony Gurnoe and host Nan Sterman examine seedlings. Courtesy of AGP PRODUCTIONS, LLC 9 of 9 San Diego Botanic Garden Managing Director, Brandi Eide and host Nan Sterman discuss dudleya, a genus of succulent perennial plants. Courtesy of AGP PRODUCTIONS, LLC

The Garden's work with natives goes beyond its borders, as well, into the surrounding communities. There, the Garden's efforts combine research, science, environmental stewardship, and community involvement in local restoration projects. We'll tour those gardens and wild areas, meet the staff members who do this important work, and talk about ways viewers can emulate those efforts in our own gardens.

San Diego Botanic Garden is on Facebook + Instagram

In the second of our two-part series about the San Diego Botanic Garden, we focus on the Garden’s work with plants native to San Diego County and Southern California. The Garden’s onsite collections include three native plant displays: a landscape demonstration garden, a demonstration of plants important to the native Kumeyaay peoples, and chaparral preserve native to the site.

In this first of a two-part series, we take viewers on a tour of the San Diego Botanic Garden, starting with the gorgeous collection of tropical plants in the stunning new conservatory. We then take in some of the many interesting collections from regions around the world: South Africa, Asia, Australia, and more.

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