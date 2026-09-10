John Carney's film 'Begin Again' is now a world premiere musical at the Old Globe

Filmmaker John Carney has reimagined the musical for modern audiences in films such as "Once" and "Begin Again." Now The Old Globe Theatre serves up the world premiere stage adaptation of his 2013 film "Begin Again."

The new musical features music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train.

John Carney’s film "Begin Again" starred Keira Knightley as Gretta, a gifted but heartbroken songwriter, and Mark Ruffalo as Dan, a record producer on a downward spiral. But then Dan hears Gretta perform at a bar. That encounter leads to an unexpected collaboration that reignites their creativity. But that scene also proved inspiring to Lorin Latarro, the director of the Globe’s new musical based on Carney's film.

"In the film, there's this one beautiful moment of magic that when Gretta and Dan finally meet, this collaboration is so expansive that it makes the universe change," Latarro said. "There's these beautiful instruments that are floating, and we're seeing what Dan is imagining in his head. And that's the only time in the movie there's a moment that is sort of extraordinary in that way, and I wanted to expand that and make it theatrical every time Gretta and Dan collaborate and hopefully on every song we have a bit of magic and elevated realism. "

The film also created magic in Dan’s decision to not record any of Gretta’s songs in a studio but rather on locations all around New York City. And the play tries to recapture that.

"So in our show, we have these specific places in New York City," Latarro said. "Derek McLane created this truly exquisite set. It is a translucent, sketched version of New York City and then we can project on top of the building. So we have projection by David Bengali and lighting by Amanda Zieve, and the three of them are constantly in collaboration to help create the different images— Washington Square Park Arch, St. Mark's Hotel, some basketball courts, graffiti. And so these buildings take on lots of different things."

Skylas Watkins / The Old Globe Pat Monahan of the band Train composed the music and lyrics for the musical theater adaptation of John Carney's 2013 film "Begin Again" that just had its world premiere at the Old Globe.

While the play is about second chances, for Monahan it’s almost about a second career since he has already found success with the band Train but is now making his first foray into musical theater.

“I love musical theater,” Monahan said. “Didn't do much of it as a child because I was trying to be the frontman in a band for many, many years. And when this opportunity came, it sounded like a really fun challenge that that became only a challenge and then the fun challenge because there's such a learning curve. I don't think I was prepared for the amount of work that it really is, but I can see why now that it's on stage, why it takes years to get music right, to get a book right, to get a message right. And so it's a very fulfilling process, but I wish I would have been more prepared for what it was because then I would have understood. If I do this again, I will understand so much more now that I've been, you know, a part of something special.”

Latarro noted how both the film and the play take a very meta approach to exploring the creative process.

"It's really about the art of making art, and to me, I think there's nothing more important in the world,” Latarro said. “There are two ways to save people’s lives. One, if you need a doctor and you have to go to the hospital and they'll save your life. And two, if something that moves you and helps you become more resilient or become more thoughtful or introspective or feel big feelings. And I think only art can do that to us as human beings. Only art can help people in that way. So I think that's one big theme about the show that I love.”

Emma Busse plays Gretta and understands how art helps her character.

“She is such a resilient woman who is very heartbroken, but she's able to use her songwriting and when she meets Dan, she's able to collaborate in a way that creates this explosion of art and music,” Busse said.

“There's a great line in the play, ‘what's the purpose in making any art unless it's going to change people's lives?’” said Patrick Heusinger who plays Dan. “I think these two people, the fire wasn't extinguished, but it was very small. The flame had gotten very dim. And they meet each other and just like Emma said, it's like they somehow pour kerosene on each other and it just erupts into this inspiration to each other, to themselves, and to all of the people around them. And we're hoping that audiences are going have that experience too.”

"Begin Again" is on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre. The run has just been extended through October. 18.