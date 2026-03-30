Decenas de miles protestan contra la administración de Trump en San Diego

Decenas de miles de manifestantes en el condado de San Diego se unieron el sábado en ciudades por todo Estados Unidos para protestar y marchar bajo el lema "No a los reyes" (No kings) contra lo que consideran las políticas migratorias autocráticas del presidente Donald Trump.
La mayor concentración y marcha tuvo lugar en el centro de San Diego, en Waterfront Park, junto al Centro de Administración del Condado. Fue una de las más de 20 protestas realizadas en todo el condado.
"La marcha de hoy concluyó sin incidentes. No se realizaron arrestos, no se reportaron delitos y se levantaron todos los cierres de calles en el centro", informó el Departamento de Policía de San Diego en un comunicado publicado poco después del mediodía del sábado en las redes sociales. "Agradecemos a nuestra comunidad por contribuir a que hoy fuera un evento seguro y exitoso".
1 of 9
Thousands of people march down Harbor Drive at the downtown San Diego No Kings Day protest on March 28, 2026.
Michael Taylor for KPBS
2 of 9
Tiffany Matthews, left, and Sierra Pierre, right, shout and wave their signs and flags in front of the San Diego County Administration Building during the No Kings protest in downtown San Diego on March 28, 2026.
3 of 9
Natasha Savoie, a tourist from Canada, waits to board her Norweigan Cruise Lines ship as people march past during the No Kings protest in downtown San Diego on March 28, 2026.
4 of 9
Joseph Núñez holds a sign while speaking to his husband (David Jones, not pictured) while protestors march at the No Kings rally in downtown San Diego on March 28, 2026
5 of 9
Tribal leaders and protest organizers lead marchers down Pacific Street during the No Kings protest in downtown San Diego on March 28, 2026.
6 of 9
Protestors march down Harbor Drive past tall ships docked at the Embarcadero during the No Kings protest in downtown San Diego on March 28, 2026.
7 of 9
Protesters gather with their signs in front of the San Diego County Administration building in downtown ahead of the No Kings rally on March 28, 2026.
8 of 9
Protesters at the downtown San Diego No Kings rally listen to speakers before the march begins on March 28, 2026.
9 of 9
Various activist and community groups set up tables and booths at Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego during No Kings protests on March 28, 2026.
Los cierres de calles en el centro de la ciudad se levantaron a primera hora de la tarde.
“Los residentes de San Diego se están movilizando por preocupaciones relacionadas con la aplicación de las leyes de inmigración, los recortes a los programas sociales y el uso de la autoridad ejecutiva por parte de la administración”, dijeron los organizadores en un comunicado de prensa antes de las protestas. “Señalan el aumento de los arrestos por parte del ICE (Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas), los recortes y reducciones en la atención médica, Medicaid y los programas de nutrición escolar, así como el trato a las personas detenidas en el Centro de Detención de Otay Mesa, como problemas que afectan a las familias locales de San Diego”.
Entre los oradores en la manifestación en Waterfront Park se encontraban las supervisoras del condado de San Diego, Terra Lawson-Remer y Paloma Aguirre; el pastor Manuel Retamoza, de The Border Church; y Lorena González, presidenta de la Federación de Sindicatos Laborales de California.
1 of 10
Sandra Benkhe, 84, of San Diego raises a pro-democracy sign at the corner of La Mesa Boulevard and University Avenue in La Mesa, California ahead of a nationwide day of “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown, military strikes in Iran and other policies on March 28, 2026.
2 of 10
Demonstrators gather at the corner of La Mesa Boulevard and University Avenue in La Mesa, California ahead of a nationwide day of “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown, military strikes in Iran and other policies on March 28, 2026.
3 of 10
Demonstrators gather at the corner of La Mesa Boulevard and University Avenue in La Mesa, California ahead of a nationwide day of “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown, military strikes in Iran and other policies on March 28, 2026.
4 of 10
Demonstrators gather along La Mesa Boulevard in La Mesa, California during a nationwide day of “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown, military strikes in Iran and other policies on March 28, 2026.
5 of 10
Demonstrators walk along La Mesa Boulevard in La Mesa, California during a nationwide day of “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown, military strikes in Iran and other policies on March 28, 2026.
6 of 10
Demonstrators gather at the corner of La Mesa Boulevard and University Avenue in La Mesa, California during a nationwide day of “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown, military strikes in Iran and other policies on March 28, 2026.
7 of 10
Demonstrators wave at a passing helicopter from the corner of La Mesa Boulevard and University Avenue in La Mesa, California during a nationwide day of “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown, military strikes in Iran and other policies on March 28, 2026.
8 of 10
Artist Gloria Cassady holds a photocopy of a painting she made during the first Trump administration at the corner of La Mesa Boulevard and University Avenue in La Mesa, California during a nationwide day of “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown, military strikes in Iran and other policies on March 28, 2026.
9 of 10
A demonstrator waves a sign condemning President Donald Trump at passing cars along University Avenue in La Mesa, California for a nationwide day of “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown, military strikes in Iran and other policies on March 28, 2026.
10 of 10
Demonstrators gather at the corner of La Mesa Boulevard and University Avenue in La Mesa, California for a nationwide day of “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown, military strikes in Iran and other policies on March 28, 2026.
Los eventos realizados en todo el condado de San Diego también incluyeron manifestaciones en Ocean Beach, La Jolla, Carmel Valley, Mira Mesa, Carlsbad, Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos, Escondido, Fallbrook, Rancho Bernardo, Ramona, La Mesa, El Cajón, Chula Vista, Otay Mesa y Borrego Springs.
Los organizadores pidieron la destitución y remoción de Trump, así como la abolición del ICE. El Día Nacional de Acción No Violenta “No Kings” reunió a más de 3,000 comunidades en todo el país con manifestaciones simultáneas.
Las protestas contaron con el respaldo local de más de 30 organizaciones.