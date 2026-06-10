Taking public transit in San Diego could cost a bit more starting this fall

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), along with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD), held a public open house on Tuesday to gather input on a proposal to raise fares.

Right now, to ride the bus or trolley riders only need to pay $2.50 for a one-way ticket. But come this fall, that could increase to $3 — and to $3.25 in 2027.

“This (fare) isn’t even a cup of Starbucks,” said Vista resident Patrick McIntosh, a monthly public transit user.

He said the fare increases are reasonable.

“It's a good price,” McIntosh said. “We're getting a much better deal than some areas.”

Currently, adult monthly passes are $72. That’s much less than in similarly sized metro areas such as Portland, Dallas and Salt Lake City, according to Mark Olson, MTS' marketing and communications director.

“They were everywhere between $85 to $126,” he said.

MTS fares haven’t increased since 2009, Olson said. But under the proposal, adult monthly passes could increase to $85 this fall and $95 in 2027.

Olson said it’s needed to offset rising costs.

“We’re looking at trying to fill the gap of about $500 million over the next four years,” he said.

Tuesday was the last open house where people can learn about the changes ahead of SANDAG's Transportation Committee meeting Friday, where those changes will be introduced.

“We want to make sure riders are well-informed that this is going to happen,” Olson said.

Blake Parkes, 16, was one of those riders. He stopped by SANDAG headquarters downtown to voice his opinion.

“I'm just a huge fan of public transportation,” he said. “And honestly, a lot of my friends are (too), but many people I don't think would actually come out here to advocate for themselves.”

Transit riders can voice their opinions on the proposed fare increases at sandag.org.