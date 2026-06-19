San Diego begins installing parking meters in San Ysidro Business District

The city of San Diego is beginning to install 286 metered parking spaces this week in downtown San Ysidro in an effort to increase parking turnover, it was announced today.

To develop the plan, city leaders worked with the San Ysidro business community. Revenue collected from the meters is reserved for transportation, parking and safety improvements in San Ysidro.

"Feeding parking meters feeds neighborhood repairs, and we can't wait to get to work for the San Ysidro community," said Naomi Chavez, interim director of the city's Transportation Department. "This new parking zone will bring long overdue change that will help support local business activity and generate revenue that will be reinvested directly into improving neighborhood quality of life in San Ysidro."

Crews began preparing the bases for the meters last week and installation work is expected to last through June. According to the city, these will be multi-space meter kiosks and drivers should be aware that they will need to go to the nearest kiosk to pay for parking since there won't be a meter at each space.

Metered parking goes into effect on July 1 and will be enforced 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, excluding holidays. The parking rate is $2.50 an hour, with a maximum time limit of four hours.

City-led parking studies determined vehicles were parking on the streets of the neighborhood for hours or days at a time, making street parking for the area's businesses scarce.

Drivers who customarily use free street parking when traveling across the border to Mexico are encouraged to use "one of the many paid off-street parking lots in the area," a city statement read.

"The findings [of the parking study] clearly demonstrate the need for action. High parking occupancy on unregulated segments, along with data showing that 37% of vehicles exceed the existing two-hour limit and an average parking duration of over five hours, indicate that current conditions reduce turnover and limit access for local businesses and visitors," wrote Alfredo Ripa, president of the San Ysidro Community Economic Development Corporation. "The proposed introduction of approximately 286 metered spaces, along with better signage, clearer designations and continued enforcement, represents a thoughtful and data-driven approach to improving parking availability and supporting economic activity in the community."

Areas where the meter kiosks will be installed include:

— East San Ysidro Boulevard between Border Village Road to Camino De La Plaza (both sides);

— Border Village Road between East San Ysidro Boulevard (north) to East San Ysidro Boulevard (south), (both sides);

— Front Street between Border Village Road to end of cul-de-sac (south side);

— Bolton Hall Road between East San Ysidro Boulevard to Border Village Road (south side);

— Louisiana Avenue between East San Ysidro Boulevard to end of cul-de- sac (south side);

— Virginia Avenue between East San Ysidro Boulevard to Border Village Road (both sides); and

— East San Ysidro Boulevard between Willow Road and East Park Avenue (south side).