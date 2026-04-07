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Education

San Diego Community College District to rename César E. Chávez Campus

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Contributors: Michael Spaulding / Freelance Video Journalist
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:08 PM PDT

César Chávez’ name will be removed from another building in San Diego. On Monday, the San Diego Community College District board voted to rename its César E. Chávez Campus in Barrio Logan.

The campus offers several programs through the district’s College of Continuing Education, including English classes, career education and support for immigrants. The lobby is lined with quotes from Chávez and labor leader Dolores Huerta.

Nearly three weeks ago, a New York Times investigation revealed that multiple women, including Huerta, accuse César Chávez of child sexual abuse and rape. Since then, cities and school districts throughout the state have voted to take his name off buildings and street signs.

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A Cesar E. Chavez Parkway sign in Barrio Logan on Monday, April 6, 2026.
Katie Anastas
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KPBS
A Cesar E. Chavez Parkway sign in Barrio Logan on Monday, April 6, 2026.

At Monday’s meeting, some community members said changing the campus’s name would express support for survivors.

“The district should adopt this resolution to take into account of the trauma and abuse experiences of individuals like Dolores Huerta, Ana Murguia, Debra Rojas and Esmeralda Lopez, and among the many other women worldwide impacted by sexual assault,” said Celina Martinez, a student trustee from San Diego City College.

Other speakers, like Esther Rivera, said change is happening too quickly.

“If we remove the name, we remove part of history,” she said in Spanish. “Why do we have to be against each other and fight among ourselves when what we need is unity?”

A plaque with a quote by Dolores Huerta is in the lobby of the San Diego Community College District's College of Continuing Education campus in Barrio Logan on Monday, April 6, 2026.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
A plaque with a quote by Dolores Huerta is in the lobby of the San Diego Community College District's College of Continuing Education campus in Barrio Logan on Monday, April 6, 2026.

The board voted to temporarily change the campus’s name to its previous name: the College of Continuing Education Harbor View campus.

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Board president Geysil Arroyo said she’s been reflecting on the broader community’s decision to remove Chavez’ name so quickly.

“In our culture, we think of obedience, respeto, and those are the words that come to mind with why we’re acting so fast in getting rid of his name,” she said. “I do want to be clear that doing that will not remove us, you know, from who we are, who we represent in this country.”

She said this is an opportunity for younger generations to learn about the farmworker movement and the struggles farmworkers still face.

The district plans to get community input and pick a new, permanent name for the campus by the end of Fall 2026.

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Education CollegeLatinxSan Diego
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

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