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Health

Changes to CalFresh eligibility to impact noncitizens

By City News Service
Published March 31, 2026 at 3:36 PM PDT
A San Diego Food Bank worker helping a food distribution network partner load her car with food, Oct. 22, 2025.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A San Diego Food Bank worker helping a food distribution network partner load her car with food, Oct. 22, 2025.

Changes to CalFresh eligibility affecting certain noncitizens will take effect Wednesday, potentially impacting thousands of recipients in San Diego County.

The county Health and Human Services Agency said the changes stem from federal policy updates outlined in H.R. 1 and will make some noncitizens ineligible for food assistance benefits.

Those affected include certain asylees, refugees, parolees, individuals with deportation or removal withheld, conditional entrants and victims of trafficking, according to the agency.

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Pictured, a 40-pound box of food including canned goods, fresh fruit, milk and cheese. Boxes like this one were distributed by the San Diego Food Bank through its Senior Food Program. Chula Vista, Calif. Feb. 24, 2023.
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"Noncitizens already enrolled, including asylees and refugees, will have their eligibility reviewed at their next renewal," the agency said on its website.

County officials urged recipients to submit renewal paperwork on time, keep their contact information updated and respond promptly to any requests for documentation to ensure their eligibility can be reviewed.

The agency said additional assistance is available through the County Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

Additional changes tied to the federal law are expected to take effect June 1, including expanded work requirements for certain adults without dependents and reduced exemptions for some groups.

More information is available through the county online.

Health

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