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Public Safety

Brushfire on Camp Pendleton prompts evacuation warnings

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published June 10, 2026 at 12:36 PM PDT
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.
KPBS Staff
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ground and air crews are battling a wildfire on Camp Pendleton. The fire started around 10 a.m. near Shadow Tree Drive at Rivertree Road. No injuries or structure damage have been reported. Evacuation warnings have been issued.

November Fire

The fire, dubbed the November Fire, has burned 150 acres and is moving at a moderate to dangerous rate of spread. Camp Pendleton Fire Department is working with Oceanside Fire and Police to extinguish the fire.

Evacuations

The on-base Marine Memorial Golf Course and Oceanside Municipal Golf Course have been evacuated, according to Camp Pendleton officials and the Oceanside Police Department.

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Several neighborhoods on the border of Camp Pendleton are under evacuation warnings, according to Genasys Protect. View a map of evacuation zones here. 

A temporary evacuation point has been established at El Camino High School, 400 Rancho Del Oro Drive.

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Public Safety Wildfires
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a news web producer at KPBS. He is part of the team responsible for writing and editing web stories, updating the station’s website, and producing content for social media.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi

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