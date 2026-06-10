Brushfire on Camp Pendleton prompts evacuation warnings

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ground and air crews are battling a wildfire on Camp Pendleton. The fire started around 10 a.m. near Shadow Tree Drive at Rivertree Road. No injuries or structure damage have been reported. Evacuation warnings have been issued.

November Fire

The fire, dubbed the November Fire, has burned 150 acres and is moving at a moderate to dangerous rate of spread. Camp Pendleton Fire Department is working with Oceanside Fire and Police to extinguish the fire.

Evacuations

The on-base Marine Memorial Golf Course and Oceanside Municipal Golf Course have been evacuated, according to Camp Pendleton officials and the Oceanside Police Department.

Several neighborhoods on the border of Camp Pendleton are under evacuation warnings, according to Genasys Protect. View a map of evacuation zones here.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at El Camino High School, 400 Rancho Del Oro Drive.