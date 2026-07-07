SDG&E: Nearly 25% of customers now generate power through solar

San Diego Gas & Electric Tuesday announced that more than 350,000 of its residential customers are now generating their own power through rooftop solar, around a quarter of the utility's customers.

"The energy system is changing because our customers are leading that change," SDG&E President Scott Crider said. "Our responsibility is to help the grid evolve with them. That means building a system that can safely integrate customer-generated energy while continuing to deliver the reliability our customers expect. The progress we are making on solar adoption and interconnections is an important part of enabling that future."

The announcement is somewhat of a mixed message for SDG&E, owned by San Diego-based energy company Sempra, as utility officials have recently stated that "plug-in" solar units could pose a risk to electric workers.

Sherise Blackwood, SDG&E's customer generation manager, told the California Assembly's Utilities and Energy Committee in June that a bill making its way through the statehouse could remove transparency in the power grid and reduce safety, Voice of San Diego reported Monday.

Senate Bill 868, sponsored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, would streamline approvals for the plug-in solar systems. The current process requires residential customers interested in solar to go through the same process as much larger solar entities, such as power plants.

"The cost of electricity has risen to absurd levels, and plug-in solar is an easy way families can lower costs," Wiener said. "These units are small and mobile enough that millions of Californians can use them to save on affordable clean energy where rooftop systems aren't appropriate."

The bill has passed the Senate and is in the Assembly.

SDG&E acknowledges the increase in residential solar is changing the industry.

"Unlike a traditional electric system that primarily delivers electricity in one direction, today's grid increasingly supports two-way power flows as customers both consume and contribute energy," according to a statement from the utility.

A 400-watt plug-in system could save a user between $200 and $450 a year. SDG&E said it is working to reduce wait times and uncertainty for customers pursuing solar projects. A typical customer can complete the process in around three days, company officials said.

"Our priority is ensuring that any technology operating on or near the electric system meets strong safety standards that protect customers, line workers, and the public," SDG&E spokesman Anthony Wagner said.

SDG&E customers interested in installing rooftop solar can learn more and find information about program options, interconnection requirements and available resources at sdge.com/solar.