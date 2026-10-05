San Diego Climate Week goes through Thursday

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s MONDAY, OCTOBER FIFTH>>>> [ SAN DIEGO CLIMATE WEEK IS TAKING PLACE THROUGH THURSDAY ]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

HE SAN DIEGO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT RECENTLY STARTED INSTALLING SIGNS PROHIBITING IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT ON THEIR 10 CAMPUSES

THIS COMES AFTER A HAITIAN MIGRANT STUDENT WAS ARRESTED BY ICE AGENTS NEAR SAN DIEGO CITY COLLEGE LAST MONTH

THE SIGNS ARE EIGHTEEN BY THIRTY INCHES

THEY’RE BEING INSTALLED AT CAMPUS ENTRY POINTS

A PORTION OF THE SIGNS READ QUOTE:

“THIS PROPERTY MAY ONLY BE USED FOR PURPOSES THAT HAVE BEEN AUTHORIZED BY SD-CC-D AND MAY NOT BE USED FOR IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT STAGING AREAS, PROCESSING LOCATIONS OR ANY RELATED OPERATIONS END QUOTE

SINCE THE SEPTEMBER ARREST, SD-CC-D HAS ALSO UTILIZED TEXT ALERTS TOWARDS STUDENTS WHEN ICE OFFICERS ARE ON CAMPUS

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55 MILLION DOLLARS IN IMPROVEMENTS AT THE MIRA MESA COMMUNITY PARK ON NEW SALEM STREET ARE COMPLETE

KENT LEE REPRESENTS THE COMMUNITY ON THE SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL. HE SAYS IT’S A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION PROJECT

SO … WHAT DOES INVESTING FIFTY-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS INTO A PARK ACTUALLY GET YOU?

WELL, THE LIST IS LONG! … HERE’S MOST OF IT :

A RENOVATED REC CENTER

A 14-LANE COMPETITION POOL

A SPLASH PAD

A PLAZA THAT ALLOWS FOR ROLLER SKATE, SKATEBOARD, BIKE, WHEELCHAIR AND SCOOTER ACCESS

TWO MULTI-USE SPORTS COURTS

AND OF COURSE …. TWO CHILDREN’S PLAY AREAS

THE CITY SAYS THE SECOND PHASE OF THIS PROJECT TOOK JUST OVER 2 YEARS TO COMPLETE

THE THIRD PHASE OF THE PROJECT WILL EXPAND THE REC CENTERS SIZE AND AMENITIES

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THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO IS TAKING OVER THE STARLIGHT BOWL FROM THE ‘SAVE STARLIGHT’ NONPROFIT

THAT’S AFTER THE CITY ENDED ITS LEASE NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE NONPROFIT LATE LAST WEEK

THE 91-YEAR-OLD VENUE IS NEXT TO THE SAN DIEGO AIR & SPACE MUSEUM IN BALBOA PARK

THE CITY SAYS ITS PARKS AND REC DEPARTMENT WILL TAKE OVER ALL BOWL MAINTENANCE

AND WILL USE ITS OWN RESOURCES TO COVER SECURITY

THE CITY ALSO PLANS TO ASK FOR BIDS FROM FOOD SERVICE VENDORS TO OPERATE THE UPPER CONCOURSE AREA

STARLIGHT BOWL WAS ORIGINALLY BUILT BACK IN 19-35 AS PART OF THE CALIFORNIA EXPOSITION …

FAMED-ACTS SUCH AS THE ROLLING STONES, DIANA ROSS, ELLA FITZGERALD AND MORE HAVE ALL GRACED THE VENUE’S STAGE THROUGHOUT THE YEARS

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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CLEAN WATER ADVOCATES ARE CALLING FOR URGENT ACTION TO STOP CROSS-BORDER POLLUTION AND OFFSHORE DRILLING. AND THEY’RE DRESSING UP FOR THE OCCASION.

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS IT’S ALL PART OF THE SECOND ANNUAL SAN DIEGO CLIMATE WEEK.

PADDLE 1 TRT 1:00 SOQ

At Glorietta Bay Park in Coronado, surfers and kayakers are getting ready to get in the water.

*Nat*

Corey Cleary-Stoner is one of them. He says, they didn’t forget their wetsuits; they’re putting on hazmat suits for a reason.

PADDLE 1a 00:07

“The hazmat suit is to show people that it's a hazard to be in the water. It's a hazard to be in our beaches.”

Eight miles south of the bay, South County beaches are closed because of sewage contamination from Tijuana. Others worry oil spills could do the same.

*Nat*

The demonstration kicks off the return of San Diego Climate Week.

Meg Ferrigno is one of the organizers. She says over 200 events this year offer opportunities to learn from each other.

PADDLE 1 00:11

“We have people here that can't breathe their own air inside of their homes. And so we want to hear those issues and get them on the mic so we can understand and do something about it.”

San Diego Climate Week runs through October 8th. For details, visit sdclimateweek.com. Tammy Murga, KPBS News.

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EXPERTS SAY PERSISTENT STEREOTYPES OF DAMAGED VETERANS STRUGGLING WITH THEIR MENTAL HEALTH CREATES STIGMA AND CAN DISCOURAGE PEOPLE FROM SEEKING HELP.

MILITARY AND VETERANS REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS RECENT COVERAGE OF A LOCAL TRAGEDY SHOWS JUST HOW HARMFUL MISCONCEPTIONS CAN BE. AND A WARNING, THIS STORY MENTIONS SUICIDE.

PTSD (ad/eb) TRT 1:06 SOQ w/tag

San Diego police say they’re still investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a Navy veteran who allegedly gunned down his family before taking his own life.Several news reports included speculation the man may have had Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or P-T-S-D.

A 20-21 survey on public misconceptions around P-T-S-D found 1 in 4 Americans think people with the condition are violent…

16;46;21 - 16;52;24

David Linkh

“In terms of dangerousness, there's really no, there's no substance to those claims.”

David Linkh is the research director of the Cohen Veterans Network, the non-profit behind the survey.

He says veterans don’t experience P-T-S-D at rates much higher than the general public. They’re susceptible to various mental health challenges.

14;59;22 - 15;14;07

David Linkh

PTSD, depression, anxiety, family, all of the common mental health issues impact veterans as well as the general population.”

He says misconceptions that people with PTSD are unstable or violent creates stigma that might prevent people from seeking treatment.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline by call or texting 9-8-8.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

TAG: KPBS PENNER FELLOW EMMY BURRUS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT.

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OUR CURRENT HEAT WAVE IS ESPECIALLY TOUGH FOR PEOPLE WHO WORK OUTDOORS.

REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN WENT TO THE EAST COUNTY FRIDAY TO SEE HOW PEOPLE THERE ARE COPING.

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Neither snow nor rain nor heat could stop the U-S Postal Service.

But mail carriers do need to take a break from the heat. In Ramona, carrier Andrew Pittman was taking his lunch break in the shade to escape the heat. Temperatures were in the high 90’s.

He says he’s used to it.

“We just want to be in the heat or we want to be just in the cold, either or one or the other. Because going back and forth, it'll wreck you.”

To keep cool, Pittman says he relies on the kindness of strangers for ice or cool water.

In Lakeside, Karam Shaba says he doesn’t even want to come to work when it’s hot out. He works with his dad at their family auto shop.

“We do have fans. We always keep them on just to stay cool. That's the best we can do. We can’t have an AC unit because the doors are always open the air will go outside.”

San Diego Gas and Electric has issued public safety power shutoff warnings until Monday for more than two dozen communities, including Lakeside.

SDG&E says it’s a precaution because high winds could down power lines and ignite a fire.

AN/KPBS

TAG: THE HEAT WAVE IS EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH THURSDAY.

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FOR NEARLY SIXTY YEARS… SAN DIEGO’S CENTRO CULTURAL DE LA RAZA HAS SERVED AS A HUB FOR CHICANO, MEXICANO, LATINO AND INDIGENOUS ART AND CULTURE. ANA (AW-nuh) HERNÁNDEZ STEPPED INTO THE ROLE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, IN 20-24. BUT SHE’S LONG BEEN AN ADVOCATE FOR WORKERS’ RIGHTS, IMMIGRANTS’ RIGHTS, AND SURVIVORS OF GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE.

HERNÁNDEZ SAT DOWN WITH K-P-B-S MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON DURING THIS HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH. HERE’S THAT INTERVIEW:

HERNANDEZ (midday) TRT 3:54 last words “if you will”__

Tell me why did the mission of Centro Cultural de la Raza specifically resonate with you?

I think it's a couple different things, right? So when when I do you know community organizing and working you know on some of these issues that are that are really just devastating. You know, you talk about violence, you talk about exploitation, you talk about trafficking and that kind of thing. I always knew because I was always told that the flip side and the equally important side of that work is to actually build towards the vision of the life and the community and the society that you're trying to create, right?

And that that is the mission of Centro Cultural de la Raza to me, right? So that is you know, it is an expansion of the work that is that is equally important and it is framed in an entirely different way, but it is one in the same if you will.

Mhm. So, and tell me how have your own life experiences and identities informed the way that you approach your work?

Mhm. Uh well, I wasn't raised in the US. I grew up in Venezuela. So, if you know anything about you know US policy towards Venezuela, it it is automatically you start to understand a little bit about you know colonization, imperialism, foreign policy as as a tool you know and that kind of thing. In addition to that, I'm also a survivor of violence myself, right?

So, it was in the process of you know building my own resilience and coming to terms and coming to understanding not just of my own personal experience which is incredibly important and I am extraordinarily lucky to have had resources during that process, but also to fit it within a larger context. This stuff didn't just happen to me. It's most definitely not just a one-off, right?

And so it is in the process of understanding issues of power and control and abuses of power and control that very quickly led me into you know the work that I ended up doing with my life. So, yes, it comes from you know there is a seed of it that is personal experience, but it is much for me it's much more important to understand how that personal experience actually is not unique at all unfortunately.

Mhm. When you think about your time so far at Centro, what projects or programs are you most proud of?

So many. So, I'll talk about a couple if yeah, I'm just going to launch right into it. So, one of the things that I'm really excited about right now is that we actually have an open call for muralists, which is really it's an extraordinary opportunity at Centro Cultural de la Raza. If you're familiar with the building, like the entire outside of it is encased with murals.

At the very top, we had this wood skirt that had a particular mural on it designed and installed by Celso back in the day when we first started occupying the building in the early 70s. That is a mural that could not be restored as as it was originally designed and and depicted if you will.

So, so we have this call out to muralists and Centro in its own accountability to our own communities this you know you asked about why I ended up at Centro and this is part of the reason why understanding that we have also do not perpetuate it inequities and you know just forms of oppression and discrimination within our own communities.

We understand we know that only one of the murals on the exterior of Centro was designed and installed and is credited to a woman artist. So, with this call for artists, we're looking at our own patterns you know our own commitments to equity within communities. And so we are strongly encouraging artists or collectives of artists who are women identified and gender non-binary to consider applying to install a new mural on the exterior of Centro, the top crown of Centro if you will.

TAG: ANA (AW-nuh) HERNANDEZ TOLD K-P-B-S’S JADE HINDMON THAT THAT CALL WILL CLOSE ON OCTOBER 16TH.

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THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO IS THREATENING TO TERMINATE ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE GASLAMP QUARTER ASSOCIATION.

DOCUMENTS REVEALED THE NON-PROFIT’S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MAY HAVE APPROVED AND ACCEPTED MONEY FOR AN ILLEGAL COMIC-CON AD.

FOR OUR WHY IT MATTERS SEGMENT THIS WEEK, VOICE OF SAN DIEGO’S BELLA ROSS EXPLAINS.

GASLAMP (vosd) TRT 1:10 SOQ "why it matters"

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Every summer, entertainment studios descend upon San Diego, wrapping walls of advertisements around downtown buildings.

These ads are illegal. But, to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, that’s just the cost of doing business in San Diego.

Marvel Studios was slammed with a $160,000 fine this summer for installing an advertisement for its new Avengers movie that completely obscured the Gaslamp Quarter marquee.

In a Sept. 24 letter, the city alleged that executive director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association, Michael Trimble, may have unilaterally approved the installation and accepted $10,000 for it.

The city says it warned Trimble and the ad agencies multiple times that the activation was illegal.

Trimble denies these allegations. He said the ad agencies were warned that they would have to seek city permits, and that the $10,000 payment was for different advertisements.

If any of these allegations are substantiated, the association’s decades-long contract with the city could be terminated.

That means the association would lose out on multiple public funding streams, including small business grants, a portion of taxes collected from surrounding businesses and some parking revenue.

I’m Bella Ross for Voice of San Diego, and that’s why it matters.

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That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. (Tease to Midday podcast). I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

