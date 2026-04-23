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The Finest

Rugs, rituals and resilience: How artists are expanding the story of Iran beyond conflict

 April 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist,  Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist,  Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
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Artist Maryam Bayat takes a break during the installation of her exhibition "Unrolling Paradise" at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on March 9, 2026. The work is inspired by her childhood in the fertile forests of Iran, her father's rug shop and the women who traditionally wove Persian rugs by hand.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Artist Maryam Bayat takes a break during the installation of her exhibition "Unrolling Paradise" at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on March 9, 2026. The work is inspired by her childhood in the fertile forests of Iran, her father's rug shop and the women who traditionally wove Persian rugs by hand.

The Iran many Americans see is often defined by conflict. But for those who grew up there and those who carry its traditions abroad, the story is far more layered.

Works from Maryam Bayat's "Unrolling Paradise" are shown during installation at CCAE on March 9, 2026.
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Works from Maryam Bayat's "Unrolling Paradise" are shown during installation at CCAE on March 9, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
Maryam Bayat's eye sculpture, made from an old Persian rug, is shown on March 9, 2026.
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Maryam Bayat's eye sculpture, made from an old Persian rug, is shown on March 9, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
A detail of a work by Maryam Bayat shows a painted bird on a faded Persian rug, on March 9, 2026.
3 of 4
A detail of a work by Maryam Bayat shows a painted bird on a faded Persian rug, on March 9, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
A detail of Maryam Bayat's horse sculpture, fashioned from a repurposed Persian rug, is shown on March 9, 2026.
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A detail of Maryam Bayat's horse sculpture, fashioned from a repurposed Persian rug, is shown on March 9, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis

Artist Maryam Bayat turns Persian rugs into immersive sculptures, drawing on memories of her childhood in Iran, from bustling cities to quiet forests. Writer Zohreh (Zoe) Ghahremani and illustrator Susie Ghahremani share how children's books can pass on culture and celebration. Anthropologist and artist Roxanne Varzi recalls navigating identity and misunderstanding while growing up between two countries, and how art helped reshape her perspective.

An interior spread is shown from Zohreh Ghahremani and Susie Ghahremani's children's book "Celebrate Nowruz."
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An interior spread is shown from Zohreh Ghahremani and Susie Ghahremani's children's book "Celebrate Nowruz."
Courtesy of Godwin Books/Macmillan
An interior spread is shown from "Celebrate Nowruz."
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An interior spread is shown from "Celebrate Nowruz."
Courtesy of Godwin Books/Macmillan
An interior spread is shown from "Celebrate Nowruz."
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An interior spread is shown from "Celebrate Nowruz."
Courtesy of Godwin Books/Macmillan

From galleries to classrooms, these artists are expanding how Iran is understood. Their work centers everyday life, creative expression and cultural continuity beyond the headlines.

Guests:

Susie Ghahremani (at left) and her mother, Zohreh Ghahremani, are shown in front of Zohreh's Nowruz spread and haft-seen on March 17, 2026. The two recently collaborated on the children's book "Celebrate Nowruz."
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Susie Ghahremani (at left) and her mother, Zohreh Ghahremani, are shown in front of Zohreh's Nowruz spread and haft-seen on March 17, 2026. The two recently collaborated on the children's book "Celebrate Nowruz."

Sources:

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

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