Rugs, rituals and resilience: How artists are expanding the story of Iran beyond conflict

The Iran many Americans see is often defined by conflict. But for those who grew up there and those who carry its traditions abroad, the story is far more layered.

1 of 4 Works from Maryam Bayat's "Unrolling Paradise" are shown during installation at CCAE on March 9, 2026. Carolyne Corelis 2 of 4 Maryam Bayat's eye sculpture, made from an old Persian rug, is shown on March 9, 2026. Carolyne Corelis 3 of 4 A detail of a work by Maryam Bayat shows a painted bird on a faded Persian rug, on March 9, 2026. Carolyne Corelis 4 of 4 A detail of Maryam Bayat's horse sculpture, fashioned from a repurposed Persian rug, is shown on March 9, 2026. Carolyne Corelis

Artist Maryam Bayat turns Persian rugs into immersive sculptures, drawing on memories of her childhood in Iran, from bustling cities to quiet forests. Writer Zohreh (Zoe) Ghahremani and illustrator Susie Ghahremani share how children's books can pass on culture and celebration. Anthropologist and artist Roxanne Varzi recalls navigating identity and misunderstanding while growing up between two countries, and how art helped reshape her perspective.

1 of 3 An interior spread is shown from Zohreh Ghahremani and Susie Ghahremani's children's book "Celebrate Nowruz." Courtesy of Godwin Books/Macmillan 2 of 3 An interior spread is shown from "Celebrate Nowruz." Courtesy of Godwin Books/Macmillan 3 of 3 An interior spread is shown from "Celebrate Nowruz." Courtesy of Godwin Books/Macmillan

From galleries to classrooms, these artists are expanding how Iran is understood. Their work centers everyday life, creative expression and cultural continuity beyond the headlines.

Guests:



Maryam Bayat, interdisciplinary artist

Roxanne Varzi, professor of Anthropology and Film and Media Studies at the University of California Irvine

Zohreh Ghahremani, author

Susie Ghahremani, illustrator

Julia Dixon Evans / KPBS Susie Ghahremani (at left) and her mother, Zohreh Ghahremani, are shown in front of Zohreh's Nowruz spread and haft-seen on March 17, 2026. The two recently collaborated on the children's book "Celebrate Nowruz."

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