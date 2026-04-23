Rugs, rituals and resilience: How artists are expanding the story of Iran beyond conflict
The Iran many Americans see is often defined by conflict. But for those who grew up there and those who carry its traditions abroad, the story is far more layered.
Artist Maryam Bayat turns Persian rugs into immersive sculptures, drawing on memories of her childhood in Iran, from bustling cities to quiet forests. Writer Zohreh (Zoe) Ghahremani and illustrator Susie Ghahremani share how children's books can pass on culture and celebration. Anthropologist and artist Roxanne Varzi recalls navigating identity and misunderstanding while growing up between two countries, and how art helped reshape her perspective.
From galleries to classrooms, these artists are expanding how Iran is understood. Their work centers everyday life, creative expression and cultural continuity beyond the headlines.
Guests:
- Maryam Bayat, interdisciplinary artist
- Roxanne Varzi, professor of Anthropology and Film and Media Studies at the University of California Irvine
- Zohreh Ghahremani, author
- Susie Ghahremani, illustrator
Sources:
- Iran hostage crisis (Britannica, 2026)
- President Delivers State of the Union Address (The White House President George W. Bush Archives, 2002)
- 7 facts about Iranians in the U.S. (Dalia Fahmy and Jeffrey S. Passel, Pew Research Center,.2026 )
- Maryam Bayat: Unrolling Paradise (California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 2026)
- Persian rugs become a magical forest in artist Maryam Bayat's celebration of Iran (Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS, 2026)
- Secret of the famous Pazyryk carpet: Fermented wool is the answer (University of Erlangen-Nuremberg via ScienceDaily, 2021)
- The Textiles from Pazyryk A Study in the Transfer and Transformation of Artisitc Motifs (Karen S. Rubinson, Expedition Magazine via Penn Museum, 1990)
- Uses of rugs and carpets (Murray L. Eiland, Britannica)
- Persia in rug and carpet (Murray L. Eiland, Britannica)
- Iranians Condemn Strike on a Top University (Erika Solomon and Sanam Mahoozi, The New York Times, 2026)
- Iran’s Schools and Hospitals in Ruins, Times Analysis Shows (Leanne Abraham, Aurelien Breeden, Bora Erden, Anushka Patil, Christiaan Triebert, Daniel Wood and Karen Yourish, 2026)
- Anthropology students present their research in poetry, plays and op‑eds in this course (The Conversation, 2024)
- Children's book by local mother-daughter duo honors Nowruz, the ancient Persian celebration of spring (Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS, 2026)
- Nowruz (Charles Preston, Britannica, 2026)
- 'Everybody was wearing black.' How the Iranian diaspora is observing Nowruz amid war (Sarah Ventre, NPR, 2026)
- Iranian Americans mark Persian New Year with a mix of sadness and joy (Amy Taxin and Philip Marcelo, AP News, 2026)
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