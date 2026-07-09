Downsizing is rarely just about getting rid of stuff. It's about grief, family, identity and deciding what parts of a lifetime move into the next chapter.

In this episode, we visit Next Step Treasures, where Rose Rumaga Inocente guides older adults through those deeply personal decisions every day. From finding new homes for treasured possessions to helping people avoid scams and preserve their independence, her work goes far beyond running a business. Along the way, we hear from clients whose lives have been changed by her work. We also talk to anthropologist Yohko Tsuji, who explains why Americans often struggle to embrace aging.

Together, their stories reveal how the objects we leave behind preserve our memories. They also show why growing older deserves more dignity than our culture often allows.

Guests:



Rose Rugama Inocente, owner of Next Step for Downsize Living and Next Step Treasures

Cambria Martinez, writer and thrift shopper

Mia Rugama Kemp, Rose's daughter, who works at Next Step Treasures

Lenny Brzezinski, Next Step client

Yohko Tsuji, cultural anthropologist and Adjunct Professor of Anthropology at Cornell University

Brianna De Los Santos, worker at Next Step Treasures

Sources:



Listen • 30:07 The Finest, Episode 46 Why Americans 'fear, loathe and deny' aging — and how one thrift store wants to change that

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Pandora, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

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