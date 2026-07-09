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The Finest

Why Americans 'fear, loathe and deny' aging — and how one thrift store wants to change that

 July 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist
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Brianna De Los Santos, Mia Rugama Kemp and Rose Rugama Inocente at Next Step Treasures in Hillcrest on March 20, 2026. The team runs the shop, which sells items from senior downsizings.
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Brianna De Los Santos, Mia Rugama Kemp and Rose Rugama Inocente at Next Step Treasures in Hillcrest on March 20, 2026. The team runs the shop, which sells items from senior downsizings.
Julia Dixon Evans
Rose Rugama Inocente holds up clothing at Next Step Treasures in Hillcrest on March 20, 2026.
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Rose Rugama Inocente holds up clothing at Next Step Treasures in Hillcrest on March 20, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Mia Rugama Kemp inside Next Step Treasures in Hillcrest on March 20, 2026. Cookbooks, glassware and other household items reflect the lives and interests of the people who previously owned them.
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Mia Rugama Kemp inside Next Step Treasures in Hillcrest on March 20, 2026. Cookbooks, glassware and other household items reflect the lives and interests of the people who previously owned them.
Julia Dixon Evans
A framed sign inside Next Step Treasures in Hillcrest explains the shop's connection to senior downsizings on March 20, 2026. Many of the items sold in the store come from older adults who are moving into smaller homes and no longer have room for all their belongings.
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A framed sign inside Next Step Treasures in Hillcrest explains the shop's connection to senior downsizings on March 20, 2026. Many of the items sold in the store come from older adults who are moving into smaller homes and no longer have room for all their belongings.
Julia Dixon Evans

Downsizing is rarely just about getting rid of stuff. It's about grief, family, identity and deciding what parts of a lifetime move into the next chapter.

In this episode, we visit Next Step Treasures, where Rose Rumaga Inocente guides older adults through those deeply personal decisions every day. From finding new homes for treasured possessions to helping people avoid scams and preserve their independence, her work goes far beyond running a business. Along the way, we hear from clients whose lives have been changed by her work. We also talk to anthropologist Yohko Tsuji, who explains why Americans often struggle to embrace aging.

Together, their stories reveal how the objects we leave behind preserve our memories. They also show why growing older deserves more dignity than our culture often allows.

Guests:

  • Rose Rugama Inocente, owner of Next Step for Downsize Living and Next Step Treasures
  • Cambria Martinez, writer and thrift shopper
  • Mia Rugama Kemp, Rose's daughter, who works at Next Step Treasures
  • Lenny Brzezinski, Next Step client
  • Yohko Tsuji, cultural anthropologist and Adjunct Professor of Anthropology at Cornell University
  • Brianna De Los Santos, worker at Next Step Treasures

Sources:

The Finest, Episode 46
Why Americans 'fear, loathe and deny' aging — and how one thrift store wants to change that

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

KPBS Podcasts Live: Art of Protest

KPBS Podcasts Live: The Art of Protest

Sunday, July 12, 2026 from 2 PM to 5 PM
KPBS Conrad Prebys Media Complex at Copley Center
$20
Attention podcast fans! Join KPBS for The Art of Protest, featuring live recordings of three signature podcasts Join us on Sunday July 12, 2026 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. to see KPBS Midday Edition, Port of Entry and The Finest in front of a live studio audience. Together, the three podcasts will explore the art of protest in our democracy as part of the America 250 commemoration, examining how people use advocacy, comedy, art and storytelling to spark conversation and create change. Hear from local civil rights leaders, comedian Lourdes Ayon and artist Koy Sun. After the recordings, stay for a reception where you can meet the guests and connect with the podcast teams. Ticket includes entrance to the live podcast recordings, parking and light bites. The first 50 people to register/purchase tickets will receive a free KPBS podcast T-shirt of their choice, available for pickup at the event.Come be part of the conversation and experience the energy of live podcasting!
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