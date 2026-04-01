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KPBS Statement: District Court Ruling on Trump Executive Order Targeting NPR and PBS

By Deanna Martin Mackey / General Manager
Published April 1, 2026 at 4:25 PM PDT

Last summer, starting with this executive order, public media found itself in the middle of the question of what Americans and the government of the people value. It became apparent that the people and those who govern do not agree with each other. The people value the First Amendment and public media. The March 31, 2026 ruling does not turn back the clock and restore funding to the public media system but it does something powerful in this moment - it reaffirms freedom of the press. The essential service KPBS and our national partners PBS and NPR are providing right now has more value than ever.

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Deanna Martin Mackey
Deanna Martin Mackey is the general manager of KPBS. Before joining KPBS as general manager, she served as president of the Public Television Major Market Group (PTMMG), a consortium of the 40 largest PBS member stations in the U.S. She focused her time on leadership/culture, revenue generation, audience development and digital on behalf of the group as well as national partnerships and system leadership activities. Previously, Mackey worked for 25 years at KPBS, serving as COO in her final six years at the station.
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