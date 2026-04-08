GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Viktor Orban's Last Stand
Premieres Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube
This week, political scientist Ivan Krastev joins Ian Bremmer to explain why the upcoming Hungarian election may be the most consequential vote in Europe this year, and what an Orban loss could mean for Trump, Putin, and the global far right.
Article: Viktor Orban will probably lose. What then?
Listen to the podcast: Viktor Orbán's last stand, and the future of Europe's far right with Ivan Krastev
About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.
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