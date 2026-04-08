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GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Viktor Orban's Last Stand

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 8, 2026 at 1:57 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Premieres Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube

This week, political scientist Ivan Krastev joins Ian Bremmer to explain why the upcoming Hungarian election may be the most consequential vote in Europe this year, and what an Orban loss could mean for Trump, Putin, and the global far right.

What a Viktor Orbán loss would mean for Trump | GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Article: Viktor Orban will probably lose. What then?
Listen to the podcast: Viktor Orbán's last stand, and the future of Europe's far right with Ivan Krastev

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For sixteen years, Viktor Orbán has been the standard-bearer of European nationalist politics: the man who rewrote Hungary's constitution, turned the country into what critics call an electoral autocracy, and became the only European leader that MAGA voters know by name. But with Hungary's parliamentary elections approaching on April 12th, Orbán's grip on power is slipping. Opposition candidate Péter Magyar is polling ahead by double digits, and even Trump's endorsement may not be enough to save him. Ian Bremmer traces Orbán's unlikely arc from liberalist dissident to illiberal strongman, breaks down why his real economic patron is Beijing, and ultimately why losing this election would send shockwaves far beyond Budapest.

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Ivan Krastev explains how Viktor Orbán's economic survival depends not on Trump or Brussels, but on Beijing.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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