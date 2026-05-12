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CROSSING SOUTH: Jazz Festival & Tacos Aaron

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:16 PM PDT
Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Ensemble on stage at the Tijuana portion of the 2025 Jazz Festival.
Centurion5 Productions
Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Ensemble on stage at the Tijuana portion of the 2025 Jazz Festival.

Stream this episode now with KPBS+ / Premieres Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Stream the rest of Season 15, episodes 4 - 10 early with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

On this episode, get swept up in the soulful sounds of Tijuana's annual Jazz Festival, held every October. This cultural celebration brings together top musicians from both sides of the border. We dive into the history, energy, and artistry behind the music then follow our appetites to Tacos Aaron, a local favorite serving some of Tijuana's best tacos.

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In this episode, we get swept up in the soulful sounds of the San Diego/Tijuana Jazz Festival. This cultural celebration brings together top musicians from both sides of the border. We dive into the history, energy, and artistry behind the music—then follow our appetites to “Tacos Aarón,” a local favorite serving some of Tijuana’s “tacos varios.”

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Stream CROSSING SOUTH: Season
Centurion5 Productions
CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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