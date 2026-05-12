CROSSING SOUTH: Jazz Festival & Tacos Aaron

Stream this episode now with KPBS+ / Premieres Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

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On this episode, get swept up in the soulful sounds of Tijuana's annual Jazz Festival, held every October. This cultural celebration brings together top musicians from both sides of the border. We dive into the history, energy, and artistry behind the music then follow our appetites to Tacos Aaron, a local favorite serving some of Tijuana's best tacos.

In this episode, we get swept up in the soulful sounds of the San Diego/Tijuana Jazz Festival. This cultural celebration brings together top musicians from both sides of the border. We dive into the history, energy, and artistry behind the music—then follow our appetites to “Tacos Aarón,” a local favorite serving some of Tijuana’s “tacos varios.”

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