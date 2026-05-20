CROSSING SOUTH: Santo Tomas & Villa Torél

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In this episode we tour Santo Tomás. This is the oldest winery in Ensenada, and an integral part of the history of the city. We also meet the winemaker, tour the fields and have a complete sensorial experience. Then we savor Michelin-recognized cuisine at their on-site restaurant, Villa Torél, where history, hospitality, and flavor come together beautifully.

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