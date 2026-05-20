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CROSSING SOUTH: Santo Tomas & Villa Torél

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 20, 2026 at 12:28 PM PDT
In this episode we tour Santo Tomás. This is the oldest winery in Ensenada, and an integral part of the history of the city. We also meet the winemaker, tour the fields and have a complete sensorial experience. Then we savor Michelin-recognized cuisine at their on-site restaurant, Villa Torél, where history, hospitality, and flavor come together beautifully.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, May 23 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, May 25 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Stream the rest of Season 15, episodes 5 - 10 early with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

In this episode we tour Santo Tomás. This is the oldest winery in Ensenada, and an integral part of the history of the city. We also meet the winemaker, tour the fields and have a complete sensorial experience. Then we savor Michelin-recognized cuisine at their on-site restaurant, Villa Torél, where history, hospitality, and flavor come together beautifully.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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