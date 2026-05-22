Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Bruce Lee, Enter the Dragon" explores how the uniquely talented actor revolutionized Hollywood, an industry filled with racial stereotypes. Known for his roles in five feature-length martial arts films, Lee helped popularize the genre in the 1970s and promoted Hong Kong action cinema, sparking a surge of Western interest in Chinese martial arts.

Beyond the popular icon, the film is about understanding the man behind the myth: a dedicated artist, martial arts philosopher, and fighter against racial injustice. The film shows the influence of the geopolitical context, notably the Vietnam War, on the set of "Enter the Dragon," the first Sino-American co-production, and on the tensions that crystallized around the project.

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