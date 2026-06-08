Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: Joseph Aoun, Kristen Holmes, Eddie Glaude Jr. and Craig Fehrman

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 8, 2026 at 2:54 PM PDT
AMANPOUR AND COMPANY Key Art
AMANPOUR AND COMPANY
/
PBS
AMANPOUR AND COMPANY Key Art

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

On this episode, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun sits down for an exclusive interview. He discusses the conflict with Israel and the future of his country. Reporter Kristen Holmes on the latest from the White House. Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. discusses celebrating America's 250th at a time of division. Craig Fehrman offers a fresh look at the expedition of Lewis and Clark in his new book.

"Astronauts in canoes" is how one historian describes the legendary exploration team of Lewis and Clark, whose Corps of Discovery Expedition is one of the country's most renowned tales. Author Craig Fehrman takes a fresh look at the narrative in his new book "This Vast Enterprise." Fehrman joins Walter Isaacson to discuss new information uncovered from centuries-old archives.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

About The Series: AMANPOUR AND COMPANY features wide-ranging, in-depth conversations with global thought leaders and cultural influencers on the issues and trends impacting the world each day, from politics, business and technology to arts, science and sports. Christiane Amanpour leads the conversation on global and domestic news from London with contributions by prominent journalists Walter Isaacson, Michel Martin and Hari Sreenivasan from the Tisch WNET Studios at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News