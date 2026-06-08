AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: Joseph Aoun, Kristen Holmes, Eddie Glaude Jr. and Craig Fehrman

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On this episode, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun sits down for an exclusive interview. He discusses the conflict with Israel and the future of his country. Reporter Kristen Holmes on the latest from the White House. Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. discusses celebrating America's 250th at a time of division. Craig Fehrman offers a fresh look at the expedition of Lewis and Clark in his new book.

"Astronauts in canoes" is how one historian describes the legendary exploration team of Lewis and Clark, whose Corps of Discovery Expedition is one of the country's most renowned tales. Author Craig Fehrman takes a fresh look at the narrative in his new book "This Vast Enterprise." Fehrman joins Walter Isaacson to discuss new information uncovered from centuries-old archives.

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About The Series: AMANPOUR AND COMPANY features wide-ranging, in-depth conversations with global thought leaders and cultural influencers on the issues and trends impacting the world each day, from politics, business and technology to arts, science and sports. Christiane Amanpour leads the conversation on global and domestic news from London with contributions by prominent journalists Walter Isaacson, Michel Martin and Hari Sreenivasan from the Tisch WNET Studios at Lincoln Center in New York City.