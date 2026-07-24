AMERICAN MASTERS: Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore

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The documentary takes a closer look at Marlee Matlin’s life as a groundbreaking performer, whose meteoric and tumultuous rise to fame started in 1987 when she became the first Deaf actor to win an Academy Award for her role in "Children of a Lesser God." At the age of twenty-one, Matlin was thrust into the national spotlight, becoming for many Americans the first Deaf person they saw on TV and overnight becoming the de-facto representative of the Deaf community.

Marlee Matlin biography and career timeline

Article: 10 of Marlee Matlin’s most memorable film and television roles

Marlee Matlin visits the house she grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois and shares stories from her childhood, including how she became the only Deaf person in her family at 18 months old.

"Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore" boasts never-before-seen home video filmed over the course of Matlin’s 37-year career by her longtime interpreter and producing partner Jack Jason—including footage of Matlin behind the scenes on the sets of some of her most iconic roles including "Children of a Lesser God," THE WEST WING and SEINFELD.

Marlee Matlin refused to allow a hearing actor to play her Deaf husband in the Academy Award-winning 2021 film “CODA,” and for the first time in her career, warned that she would exit the film if a Deaf actor wasn’t cast. Troy Kotsur ended up with the role that would eventually win him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

For the first time in her own language, Matlin will reflect on her relationship with actor William Hurt, her place in the Deaf community, her fight for roles and accessibility in Hollywood and what it means to be “the first.”

Marlee Matlin was struggling with drug addiction and domestic abuse from her partner at the time, William Hurt. After she completed rehab, her friend Henry Winkler took her in for two years while she continued to recover. “That family took me in as if I were one of their own,” said Matlin. “I’ll never forget that.”

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