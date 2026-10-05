KPBS CLASSICS FROM THE VAULT brings back unforgettable documentaries alongside current local fan favorites. It’s a chance to revisit stories that helped shape KPBS and celebrate our legacy of local storytelling.



FILMS:

"Old Globe - A Theatre Reborn" (1984) - The creation of San Diego's Old Globe Theatre and the modern attempt to recreate Shakespeare's Old Globe Playhouse.

The creation of San Diego's Old Globe Theatre and the modern attempt to recreate Shakespeare's Old Globe Playhouse.

"San Diego - Architecture in Time" (1984) - The story of San Diego architectural growth from adobe missions and haciendas to glittering high-rises is the story of the city itself. By looking at San Diego's past, we can better understand why the city looks the way it does and what we might do to shape its future.

The story of San Diego architectural growth from adobe missions and haciendas to glittering high-rises is the story of the city itself. By looking at San Diego's past, we can better understand why the city looks the way it does and what we might do to shape its future.

"Eye of the Beholder: Artistry of James Hubbell" (2002) -James Hubbell is an artistic visionary, working in and of nature with all that it has to offer: stone, clay, iron, water, glass, wood, cement or brick. From the curves of his buildings and his luminous stained glass windows and doors to the elegant twists and curls of his ironwork and stone, Hubbell takes his inspiration from the form, color and diversity of nature.

James Hubbell is an artistic visionary, working in and of nature with all that it has to offer: stone, clay, iron, water, glass, wood, cement or brick. From the curves of his buildings and his luminous stained glass windows and doors to the elegant twists and curls of his ironwork and stone, Hubbell takes his inspiration from the form, color and diversity of nature.

"Niki De Saint Phalle's Coming Together" - The local sculptor is regarded as the "leading woman artist that has come out of the 20th century." Her sculptors can be found in Balboa Park, Downtown San Diego and more. Celebrate the legacy she and her artwork have left on San Diego, and discover what went into the creation of her piece "Coming Together."

Niki De Saint Phalle, a local sculptor, is regarded as the "leading woman artist that has come out of the 20th century." Her sculptors can be found in Balboa Park, Downtown San Diego and more. Celebrate the legacy she and her artwork have left on San Diego, and discover what went into the creation of her piece Coming Together.

"Mystery Murals of Baja California" - - Documents the work of Harry Crosby, a photographer and amateur archaeologist, in seeking and discovering significant new information concerning the rock art of Baja California. Crosby relates how he became involved in studying these ancient cave paintings, the expeditions he has organized and led, and the discoveries he has made.Unusual original score by Harry Partch.

"Ballad of an Unsung Hero" (1983) - A documentary profiling Pedro J. Gonzalez. The story of a man who symbolizes the history of people of Mexican descent in the United States. Fought in the Mexican revolution in 1910. In 1920, he became a famous Spanish radio & recording star of his generation. In 1934, at height of popularity, he was sentenced to 50 years in San Quentin prison as part of one of the most controversial court cases.

A documentary profiling Pedro J. Gonzalez. The story of a man who symbolizes the history of people of Mexican descent in the United States. Fought in the Mexican revolution in 1910. In 1920, he became a famous Spanish radio & recording star of his generation. In 1934, at height of popularity, he was sentenced to 50 years in San Quentin prison as part of one of the most controversial court cases.

"New Tijuana" (1990) - Learn how Tijuana's economic transformation is creating new political challenges. The city has been caught up in the dramatic struggle for democracy that is sweeping the globe. A fiercely independent press has emerged, providing a voice for popular discontent with corruption and abuse of power. But independence has come at a high price.

Learn how Tijuana's economic transformation is creating new political challenges. The city has been caught up in the dramatic struggle for democracy that is sweeping the globe. A fiercely independent press has emerged, providing a voice for popular discontent with corruption and abuse of power. But independence has come at a high price.

"Whales That Wouldn't Die" (1980) - A program that follows the history of the Gray Whales, from the times when it was hunted to near extinction to the recovery of their population. As we expand our use of the lands and waters of this planet, we make life impossible for many species of animals. Each year, at least one known species is lost forever. This is the story of the Gray Whale, an endangered species that survived. A giant symbol of nature's resiliency.

A program that follows the history of the gray whales, from the times when it was hunted to near extinction to the recovery of their population. As we expand our use of the lands and waters of this planet, we make life impossible for many species of animals.

"Impossible Railroads" - (1999) - Explore the rich history of a railway that stretches from Southern-most California into Northern Mexico and onto Arizona.

Explore the rich history of a railway that stretches from Southern-most California into Northern Mexico and onto Arizona.

"Star of India - Iron Lady of the Sea" (1977) - This evocative tribute tells the story of the famous iron-hulled sailing ship, the Star of India. Once a workhorse of global trade, the ship was rescued from decline and given new life in San Diego through a remarkable restoration. Through images and stirring accounts, the 1977 documentary brings to life both the challenges and triumphs of this extraordinary rebirth.

This evocative tribute tells the story of the famous iron-hulled sailing ship, the Star of India. Once a workhorse of global trade, the ship was rescued from decline and given new life in San Diego through a remarkable restoration. Through images and stirring accounts, the 1977 documentary brings to life both the challenges and triumphs of this extraordinary rebirth.

"KPBS 65: A News Retrospective" - This special retrospective features clips and interviews with KPBS reporters past and present telling the story of KPBS News from its earliest broadcasts to today. As San Diego's public media station celebrates its 65th birthday, we look back on the moments that shaped our newsroom?and forward to the future of trusted local journalism.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

