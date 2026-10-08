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CROSSING SOUTH: Anh Pham's Art & Taco Loco

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:50 PM PDT
Artist Anh Pham demonstrates his airbrush and paintbrush combination artwork in Rosarito.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, we meet Rosarito artist Anh Pham. He has amazing work to share with us including waves painted like photographs with a shallow depth of field, painted surfboards, wooden boogie boards, and sand murals made with rakes.

Artist Anh Pham (right) shows one of his wave paintings made with depth of field effect.

Then we taste some crazy little tacos from a shop on the main Rosarito Boulevard.

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A shimp taco is prepared at Taco Loco in Rosarito. Mexico

Season 11 of CROSSING SOUTH: Host Jorge Meraz is back to exploring the amazing sights south of the border. In 8 brand new episodes watch as he trains and fights fires alongside the Rosarito Fire Department, tag along to Ensenada’s Pai Pai Zoo where he is bombarded by a baby panther and a group of monkeys, and later witness Jorge face his fear as he dives into the hives of stinging bees.

Along with visits to top tourist destinations and under the radar spots, this season will showcase some of the charitable work happening in Baja California. We will meet compassionate volunteers dedicated to helping stray animals, visit a special school for the refugee children stuck at the border, then tour the Rosarito Boys and Girls Club. And as always, you guessed it - Jorge will devour some amazing food!

Host Jorge Meraz explains the ingredients in a taco from Taco Loco in Rosarito. Mexico.

Watch On Your Schedule: CROSSING SOUTH is available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

We have all sorts of amazing episodes coming to you in Spring of 2022. Watch as Jorge trains and fights fires along with the Rosarito Firefighting department. And in the Pai Pai Zoo episode, Jorge gets attacked by a baby panther and a group of monkeys. Talented artist Ahn Pham shows off his wooden boogie boards and ocean paintings. We also face our fears as we dive into the hives of stinging bees.

Join the Conversation: CROSSING SOUTH is on Instagram + Facebook

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About Producer: Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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