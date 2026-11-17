Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026 at 2 p.m. on CREATE + Wednesday, Dec 2 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV +

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

In the Alps, high at the top of the world, December transforms the mountains and valleys into a quiet winter wonderland. But life thrives just below the ice and snow. Join NATURE for a glimpse into the Alps’ most enchanting time of the year.

Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching herds of reindeer. Goldfinches search for their next holiday feast while marmots retreat to a cozy home underground and chamois race across the highest peaks.

The forests of spruce and fir trees are draped in sparkling frost as goldcrests dart across, searching for their next holiday feast. Marmots retreat to a cozy home underground, chamois race across the highest peaks, while deer and wolves trot through deep snow. And follow the story of a house mouse that coexists in the Alps with humans and wildlife. Experience a unique Alpine Christmas that remains in the heart long after the season fades. Narrated by F. Murray Abraham.

Christian Messner / © Terra Mater Studio / PBS Chamois are found throughout the Alps, and are excellent runners and climbers in the steep, rocky terrain.

Featured Creatures:



Alpine marmot

Bearded vulture

Chamois

Glacier flea

House mouse

Haflinger horse

Ibex

Mountain hare

Red fox

Snow vole

White-throated dipper

Wild boar

Wolf

Antal Nemeth / © Terra Mater Studios / PBS A pack of wolves in the High Tatra Mountains, Slovakia.

Watch On Your Schedule: NATURE "Christmas in the Alps" will be available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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