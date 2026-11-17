Broadcast: November 26, 2026 at 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day): "Turkey Confidential" is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

It’s time to start thinking about Thanksgiving and our annual show, Turkey Confidential! We’re looking for great questions to throw at our amazing roster of guests:

Melissa Clark, Best-selling cookbook author and food columnist for The New York Times. Her latest book is The Big Book of Dinner

Ayesha Nurdjaja, Award-winning TV personality, chef, and author of Mediterranean All The Way, Bold Flavors, Built to Share: A Cookbook

Monti Carlo, TV personality and author of Spanglish, Recipes & Stories.

J. Kenji López-Alt, Food Journalist and best-selling author of The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science

And of course, Francis!

You can be part of the show too! Record your Thanksgiving question on your voice memo app and submit it below or give us a call and leave a message at 800-537-5252.

