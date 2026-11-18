The Big Tiny Desk Concert Holiday Special
Broadcast: Thursday, December 24, 2026 at Noon - 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Tiny Desk Radio hosts Anamaria Sayre and Bobby Carter present holiday music from several Tiny Desk Concerts. The show opens with songs from Chicano rockers Los Lobos, the indie Puerto Rican group Chuwi, and The LeeVees, a band formed over two decades ago to create pop-rock music for Hanukkah. NPR Music producer and series editor Lars Gotrich joins the conversation around holiday music performance by Amy Grant (“Tennessee Christmas") and Sixpence None The Richer (“Kiss Me”) at the Tiny Desk.