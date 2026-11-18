Broadcast: Friday, Dec. 24, 2026 from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. on KPBS HD2 (89.5 FM-HD2 / Classical San Diego

Embrace the wonder of the season as VocalEssence continues its cherished tradition of welcoming Christmas in song. Hear sounds of the season from around the globe performed by four VocalEssence choirs, brass, guitar, percussion, and pipe organ. Feel the holiday spirit move through you as you lend your voice to joy-filled sing-alongs that will leave you feeling uplifted, festive, and ready to celebrate the season.

"Welcome Christmas" is a new one-hour holiday classical radio special featuring the choral ensemble VocalEssence, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz.

Enjoy an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

Visit: https://vocalessence.org/welcome-christmas-2026/

Distributed by American Public Media