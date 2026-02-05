San Diego weekend arts top picks: Art auction, Hi-Res storytelling and a clarinet cat

Visual arts

MCASD Art Auction 2026

Now on view for just one month is a collection of works of art by a huge and impressive list of artists — part of the museum's annual art auction. Artists range from stars like John Baldessari, Niki de Saint Phalle and Ed Ruscha, to artists currently making notable work right now, including Alexandro Segade, Yan Pei-Ming, Pretty Vásquez, Dave Eassa, Amy Adler, noé olivas and more. The auction culminates in a ticketed event on March 8, but for now, the pieces are displayed together like an exhibition. Note: Admission is free for First Friday Art Walk from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 6; free on Sunday, Feb. 8 for Play Day ; and half-price through the month of February for San Diego Museum Month .

Feb. 5 - March 8 | Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | $0-$25 | MORE INFO

Courtesy of SDSU Art Gallery A sculpture from "Staying Power" is shown in an undated photo.

'Staying Power'

Part of the nationwide "Handiwork: Celebrating American Craft 2026" initiative, the San Diego State University Art Gallery will open an exhibit of work by current and emeritus faculty, curated by Barbara Paris Gifford. A reception and curator-led walkthrough are planned for Feb. 12.

12-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 3-April 11 | SDSU University Art Gallery | Free | MORE INFO

First Friday La Jolla Art Walk

Dozens of galleries, cafes and restaurants in La Jolla open their doors to share art and celebrate the theme of love. Don't miss galleries along the route: Level of Service Not Required, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, R.B. Stevenson Gallery, LG Projects and Thumbprint Gallery — but I'm also intrigued by the YMCA Firehouse Art Pop-up. RSVP by 1 p.m. Friday here to receive a digital map and discounted area parking.

4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 | Multiple locations | Free | MORE INFO

'inPrint'

MiraCosta College in Oceanside just opened a new exhibit about printmaking in many forms — from woodblock to silkscreen to lithograph and more — and how modern methods of sharing and installing print have transformed local printmakers' practices. Artists included are Frol Boundin, Jennifer Chen, Chris Lahti, Kimiko Miyoshi, Casey Rubenfeld, and Tava Tedesco.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; 3-7 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 4 p.m. Thursday. Through March 6. | MiraCosta College Art Gallery, 1 Barnard Dr., Oceanside | Free | MORE INFO

Books and storytelling

Hi-Res: For Creative Exchange

Hi-Res Magazine is a recently launched art and literary journal, and in conjunction with its second issue, the group will also launch a new live storytelling series. The free, monthly events are part of the San Diego Made First Thursdays. This month's session features local creatives hamsa fae, Jazzmine Moore and Angie Huang. A pop-up visual art installation by Justin Huelbig invites audience members to participate.

6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 | San Diego Made Factory, 2031 Commercial St., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Music

Joel Ross: 'Good Vibes'

Chicago-born and Brooklyn-based vibraphonist Joel Ross and his band will perform original jazz inspired by spiritual music and traditional Black music.

5:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5 | The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla | $55-$62 | MORE INFO

'Peter and the Wolf (A Family Concert)'

The San Diego Symphony performs some family favorites in a special morning concert, like Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf," where each animal in the story is represented by a specific instrument in the orchestra (like an oboe for Sonia the duck or a clarinet for Ivan the cat).

In addition to the Prokofiev piece and other classical kid hits like Rimsky-Korsakov's "Flight of the Bumblebee," the symphony will also debut a new multimedia work by David Mackenzie, "Right Whale, Wrong Letter," about an endangered North Atlantic right whale. The concert includes kid-friendly narration.

11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $30-$52 | MORE INFO

Courtesy of UC San Diego / UCSD King Britt is shown with the previously installed "Blacktronika: Afrofuturism in Electronic Music" exhibit at UC San Diego's Geisel Library.

Blacktronika: Afrofuturism in Electronic Music lecture series

UC San Diego professor and music producer King Britt will lead a series of lectures inspired by his famed Blacktronika course. It traces the Black evolution of electronic music, from its roots in Chicago house music to Detroit techno, funk and more — connecting the music to the social and political backdrops of each time and place. The free lectures begin this Saturday and run weekly through the end of the month. This project is part of the SDPL Black History Month celebration.

3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7-28 | Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

Tasha & Friends

Harpist Tasha Smith Godinez performs with Felipe Lopes on bass and Christopher Garcia on percussion in the intimate Jazz Lounge space. Smith Godinez's music is a mesmerizing and contemporary mix of Latin, classical, jazz and world music.

6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. concert, Saturday, Feb. 7 | The Jazz Lounge, 6818 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando | $40-$60 | MORE INFO

Theater

'Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler'

Directed by Barry Edelstein, The Old Globe's world premiere of this new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's 1890 play "Hedda Gabler" packs some star power, with Katie Holmes in the title role. Hedda Gabler is fresh from her honeymoon and stiflingly bored, embarking on a dangerous game of manipulation with the unwitting people in her life. A few tickets remain for this weekend's shows.

Feb. 7 - March 15 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $120+ | MORE INFO

'Rabbit Hole'

David Lindsay-Abaire's "Rabbit Hole" won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2007. It explores a couple's life after losing a child. Lindsay-Abaire's writing melds sharp, witty humor with vulnerability and resilience. Eddy Lukovic directs at Trinity Theatre Company.

Feb. 6-22 | Trinity Theatre Company, 1640 Camino Del Rio N., Ste 219, Mission Valley | $30 | MORE INFO

Film

'No Other Choice'

Park Chan-wook's new film, " No Other Choice " screens at Digital Gym Cinema. It follows a desperate employee after he's laid off from his job of 25 years at a paper factory.

Feb. 6-12 | Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St., downtown | $9-$13 | MORE INFO

Dance

Collage 2026: Powerful

San Diego Civic Dance Arts' annual showcase event features dozens of dancers and performances themed around the idea of power. The dance education nonprofit features tap, jazz, contemporary and hip-hop styles, and choreographers include Kevin and Dea Nguyen, Elijah Gibson, Donna Flournoy and more. Note: No Sunday performance this week.

7:30 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, through Feb. 15 | Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Pl., Balboa Park | $20 | MORE INFO

Festivals and more

Convoy Rising: Lunar New Year Kickoff Celebration

This night-market-style event has lion dances, firecracker rituals and more performances. Celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse in the heart of the Convoy District.

3-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8 | Convoy & Vickers St. | Free | MORE INFO

Freedom Quilt Fabric Mosaic with ToshWerks

This drop-in, free workshop is part of the San Diego Public Library's Black History Month celebration. Participants can learn about the connections between quilting and the Underground Railroad while working on their own quilted art project. All materials are provided. The workshop hits University Heights Library this weekend, but will be offered in City Heights on Feb. 20 and San Ysidro on Feb. 24.

10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 | University Heights Library, 4193 Park Blvd. | Free | MORE INFO

San Diego Museum Month 2026

San Diego Museum Month is underway, and admission is half-price at dozens of local museums, galleries and attractions.