San Diego weekend arts top picks: Aliens, moons and giants

Visual arts

'Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys' free public opening

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys' exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego includes an astonishing, major showcase of more than 130 works by Black diaspora artists, alongside an adjacent exhibition of local photography. Artists in the Dean Collection include Amy Sherald, Derrick Adams, Kehinde Wiley, Jamel Shabazz, Kwame Brathwaite, Barkley Hendricks, Tschabalala Self, Nick Cave, Mickalene Thomas, Ebony Patterson, Gordon Parks and many more. Admission is free for the public opening this Saturday.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18; on view April 18 through Aug. 9 | MCASD, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

'Instructions for Unrest'

Curated by Alessandra Moctezuma, this group exhibit is themed around the role of art amid political tension and resistance, with works by Jennifer de Poyen, Electronic Disturbance Theater (EDT), Michelle Montjoy, Marcos Ramirez, Katie Ruiz, Claudia Biezunski-Rodriguez (Sew Loka) and more.

Reception: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 18; on view through May 14 | Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

'alchemy + light'

A group show of unique photography is open in Carlsbad, featuring work by the True North Photo Society. The pieces use alternative or unconventional approaches to developing photographic images, with sculptural and textile works, suspended installations and more.

Reception: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 18 | William D. Cannon Art Gallery, 1775 Dove Ln., Carlsbad | Free | MORE INFO

Theater

Roger Mastroianni / Broadway San Diego Alysha Deslorieux and Ken Wulf Clark are shown in a production photo from a previous staging of "The Notebook" musical.

'The Notebook'

The iconic love story of Nicholas Sparks' novel and the notoriously weepy film adaptation (starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams) inspired this Broadway musical, now touring. Allie and Noah fall in love in the 1940s, and the story traces their wartime romance from the perspective of the elderly couple looking back. The musical's music and lyrics are by Ingrid Michaelson, with a book by Bekah Brunstetter, and it premiered in Chicago in 2022 before heading to Broadway in 2024.

7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, through April 19 | Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown | $41+ | MORE INFO

'Alien Girls'

Playwright Amy Berryman's new play, "Alien Girls," is a comedy about a friendship between two women, and the fallout when their lives are turned upside down — complete with time travel and viral essays.

April 18 through May 10 | The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park | $44+ | MORE INFO

Architecture and Design

Safdie Rabines Architects A rendering of Fire Station No. 1 as part of the Oceanside Museum of Art, looking west from Pier View Way and N. Nevada Street.

'Gill to Gill: Expanding the Oceanside Museum of Art'

Curious about the proposed expansion of the Oceanside Museum of Art into the adjacent Irving Gill-designed Fire Station and former City Hall building? Architects Ricardo Rabines and Taal Safdie will discuss the project and the block's history in this lecture presented by Friends of San Diego Architecture.

10 a.m. Saturday, April 18 | San Diego History Center, 1649 El Prado, Ste. 3, Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

Music

The Salty Series: Moons+Marguerite Brown

Marguerite Brown, a UC San Diego music composition graduate student, will perform an experimental electric guitar set, followed by the MOONS quartet performing new works. The evening is themed around astronomy, and is part of Project [BLANK]'s Salty Series.

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17 | Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Barrio Logan | $15/pay what you can | MORE INFO

Black Violin: 'Full Circle Tour'

The Grammy-nominated strings duo of Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus performs at UC San Diego's outdoor amphitheater, pairing their classically-trained violin skills with hip-hop beats and modern styles.

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17 | Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Dr., UC San Diego | Free-$60 | MORE INFO

San Diego Music Awards Americana Showcase

This event showcases SDMA nominees and is a tribute to Blues Brother Steve Cropper and Aretha Franklin. Performers are Sara Petite, Chloe Lou, Sutton James, Jonny Wagon, Thea the Band, Marie Hadad and more.

8 p.m. Saturday, April 18 | Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave., Kensington | $15 | MORE INFO

Freak Slug and birthdayboy

Couldn't — or wouldn't — go to Coachella? Manchester-based indie act Freak Slug (otherwise known as Xenya Genovese), fresh off her Coachella sets, will finish out the weekend by performing at Soda Bar with birthdayboy. Freak Slug's music is somehow catchy while also being unexpected, punchy and raw.

7 p.m. Sunday, April 19 | Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights | $24.36 | MORE INFO

Books and Poetry

Courtesy of the artist San Diego Poet Laureate Paola Capó-García is shown next to her poetry collection, "Clap For Me That's Not Me."

Soft Focus Reading Series

San Diego Poet Laureate Paola Capó-García brings her Soft Focus reading series to The Book Catapult, featuring poetry readings by Bryan Birdson (author of “Strange Flowers”) along with two San Diego poets, Kassy Lee and Lisa Muloma.

7 p.m. Friday, April 17 | The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park | Free | MORE INFO

James Stout 'Against the State'

San Diego-based professor, journalist and author James Stout will discuss his book, "Against the State: Anarchists and Comrades at War," followed by a skill-share session on conflict resolution and consensus organizing methods.

6 p.m. Friday, April 17 | Burn All Books/Scanners Archive, 3131 Adams Ave., Normal Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Festivals and more

Record Store Day

Saturday is Record Store Day, and a perfect opportunity to check out one (or all, I dare you) of our many local record shops. Stores may have special pressings or releases available for RSD, host live music or DJ sets, or even give away prizes like concert tickets and more.

San Diego and Imperial county record shops include:

The Vinyl Room

Folk Arts Rare Records

Five Space Shop

Vinyl Junkies Record Shack

Nickelodeon Records

TAANG! Records

Cow

Normal Records

Flimzy's Vinyl Records

WM Record Shop

M-Theory Music Record City

FEELIT

Re-Animated Records (La Mesa)

Track City Records (Escondido)

Gary's Record Paradise Vol. II (Escondido)

Lou's Records (Encinitas)

Spin Records (Carlsbad)

The Old Well (Julian)

Zena's Records (Ramona)

Discordia Records (El Centro) Look up participating stores here .