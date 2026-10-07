Metrolink to waive fares today for California Clean Air Day

Metrolink will waive fares throughout its six-county system and on its Arrow service Wednesday in recognition of California Clean Air Day.

Passengers will be able to board at any Metrolink station without a ticket and travel throughout the agency's 545-mile system, according to the regional passenger rail agency.

Several local transit agencies also plan to waive fares Wednesday, including North County Transit District, Riverside Transit Agency, Los Angeles Metro and Orange County Bus.

"With families across Southern California feeling the impact of higher gas prices, California Clean Air Day is an especially timely opportunity to experience all that public transportation can offer," Metrolink Board Chair Doug Chaffee said. "Leaving the car at home for even one trip can mean money saved at the pump, fewer vehicles on our roads and cleaner air for the communities we serve."

California Clean Air Day is an annual statewide initiative encouraging residents to take actions intended to improve air quality. Metrolink said transportation remains a major source of greenhouse gas emissions in California.

Free fares also are offered annually on Transit Equity Day and Earth Day, observed Feb. 4 and April 22, respectively.

More information is available at metrolinktrains.com/clean-air-day/.