Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

Horse dies days after injury in Del Mar race

By City News Service
Published August 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM PDT
Horses on the second race of the day on Open Day at the Del Mar Racetrack, July 16, 2021.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Horses on the second race of the day on Open Day at the Del Mar Racetrack, July 16, 2021.

A 2-year-old colt who was injured in his second career race at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club has died, state horse racing officials confirmed.

Episode Five died on Saturday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. He was hurt in the third race on July 29 when he "went wrong approaching the five-sixteenths pole," was pulled up and walked into the van after the race, according to the official race chart.

Episode Five is the third horse to die from a racing or training injury at Del Mar this year.

Tags

Local AnimalsNorth County
More News