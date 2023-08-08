Horse dies days after injury in Del Mar race

A 2-year-old colt who was injured in his second career race at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club has died, state horse racing officials confirmed.

Episode Five died on Saturday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. He was hurt in the third race on July 29 when he "went wrong approaching the five-sixteenths pole," was pulled up and walked into the van after the race, according to the official race chart.

Episode Five is the third horse to die from a racing or training injury at Del Mar this year.