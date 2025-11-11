Give Now
World War II veterans honored at San Diego Veterans Day Parade

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published November 11, 2025 at 5:12 PM PST
A balloon shaped like a Navy jet floats above its handlers and spectators look on.
Andrew Dyer/ Staff
/
KPBS
A Navy jet balloon from the USS Midway Museum makes its way south on Harbor Drive during the San Diego Veterans Day Parade Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Five World War II veterans were featured during Tuesday's San Diego Veterans Day Parade downtown.

Al Hansen, 98, Fred Taylor, 103, Calvin Shiner, 102, Roberta Tidmore, 103 and Ena Slaughter, 100, each rode in convertibles through the parade waiving to the crowd.

Both sides of Harbor Drive were thick with spectators from the County Administration Center to the USS Midway Museum.

The parade featured marching bands, bagpipes, floats and balloons.

Army Air Corps veteran Fred Taylor flew P-51 Mustangs out of Italy during World War II. He said Veterans Day always brings him back to the war.

"It brings back all the memories of my time in the service and the flying buddies that I had," Taylor said. "(It) never goes away."

Taylor celebrates his 104th birthday Thursday. He said he knows the secret to long life.

"You have to pick the right ancestors," Taylor said with a laugh.

Among the parade's youngest participants were Girls Scouts Chloe, 10, and Lauren and Lucy, both 9.

They spoke to KPBS while preparing for their jobs in the parade.

"I'm most excited about giving out stickers for the ... veterans," Chloe said.

Other Veterans Day observances were canceled due to the government shutdown at Miramar National Cemetery and the Fleet Week San Diego Veterans Boat Parade.

Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
