County charter reforms proposed by Supervisor Lawson-Remer, local leaders

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Terra Lawson-Remer led a call for reform of the county's charter Wednesday with a coalition of community, civic, business, labor, emergency services and other leaders.

Lawson-Remer is proposing such reforms as an independent ethics commission, nonpartisan budget analyst, independent program auditor and consistent term limits across all county elected offices.

The Board of Supervisors will first vote on April 21 to decide whether to allow voters to consider charter changes. Under California law, only voters can adopt or amend charter provisions. If approved by the board, the full reform package would go to a public vote in November.

"Today, local governments, especially county governments, are being asked to fill gaps in the social safety net created by failures of leadership at the federal level," said Kyra Greene, executive director of the Center on Policy Initiatives and one of the speakers Wednesday. "That's why now more than ever, San Diegans should be doing everything we can to protect and strengthen local democratic institutions."

The intention of the reforms, proponents said, is to "strengthen accountability, transparency, stability, checks & balances, independent oversight, and effective government." The proposed changes would be required to be added in a "revenue-neutral" way, meaning no new spending or reduced services.

"San Diego County's governance structure has not kept pace with its size and complexity," former San Diego City Manager Jack McGrory said. "Charter reform will strengthen transparency, accountability, and ethics at the county. I appreciate the board's courage in partnering with community leaders to champion reforms that will make a real difference for the residents of San Diego County."

Lawson-Remer said actions taken by the Trump administration prompted the push for greater transparency and accountability by government officials.

"Civic and business leaders have talked about the need of having clearer oversight in such a large county for many years," business owner Mel Katz said. "Small business owners don't have access to legal teams and depend on government systems to be transparent, clear, fair and accountable."

San Diego County's charter has not been significantly updated since 1978, the speakers said Wednesday. Lawson-Remer said it was high time that changed.

"I am so honored to work with such a diverse group of community leaders to hopefully bring a thoughtful set of charter reform proposals to the voters for consideration," she said. "These are thoughtful, visionary, and share a commitment to accountability, transparency, and change that will benefit everyone."