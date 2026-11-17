At 54, it is the oldest jail in San Diego county. The Vista Detention Facility was built in 1972, and underwent major expansions in 1978, and in the late 80s. A consultant hired by the county to evaluate the facility said it’s in such bad shape that it needs to be replaced.

San Diego county sheriff Kelly Martinez said there is no shortage of problems with the Vista Detention Facility. She spoke to KPBS about it earlier this year.

Carolyne Corelis San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez is seen in a KPBS interview on June 16, 2026.

“We need to maintain obviously plumbing and the lighting and the HVAC and all of those systems. The security systems included. Some of the doors don't close. Some of them open when they're not supposed to,” Martinez said.

In front of the county administration building on Tuesday, there was a very different take on what’s needed in Vista.

Matthew Bowler Darwin Fishman with the Coalition for Racial Justice is shown in front of other social justice advocates in front of the county administration building on November 17, 2026.

“No jail expansion, invest in community care and wise public safety measures,” said Darwin Fishman with the Coalition for Racial Justice.

Fishman was joined by members of other social justice groups to send a message. They said plans to build an approximately $1 billion dollar new jail in Vista are wrongheaded.

“There are a lot of different options, and I think it should start with things like alternatives to incarceration, guiding an ATI, And, really what needs to be done overall for the county with not just the current population and future population, but who is brought into the jails in the first place,” Fishman said.

ATI stands for alternatives to incarceration. The county launched its formal ATI initiative in 2023. Broadly speaking, the idea is to help people before they fall into the criminal justice system.

In a phone conversation with Sheriff Martinez Tuesday afternoon, she said she supports alternatives, but she said that’s more an issue for lawmakers who need to pass legislation to support it.

Meantime, she said not acting on some sort of new facility in Vista amounts to throwing good money after bad.

“The longer we wait, the longer we defer this project, the more that we're going to have to invest into the aging infrastructure. So that's sort of money lost, in my opinion,” she said.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS The Vista Detention Facility as shown in this June 16, 2026, photo.

Martinez said she wants to hear from stakeholders across the county. The folks in front of the county administration building said they’ll definitely be voicing their concerns.

It’s up to the Board of Supervisors to decide if they want to replace the current facility. If the decision is to build something new, the soonest shovels would go in the ground is late 2028 or early 2029.